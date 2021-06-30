NASCAR star Kyle Larson drives to another Pa. Sprint Car Speedweek triumph at Grandview

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Kyle Larson raced to the $10,000 victory during the Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek show at Grandview Speedway in Berks County on Tuesday evening.

The win for NASCAR's hottest driver marked his fourth victory in the last five Grandview Speedweek shows and his ninth career Speedweek win.

Brent Marks grabbed the early lead in the 35-lap Thunder on the HIll race and held the top spot until Larson, who started fifth, took over the lead on the 28th lap.

Larson went on to defeat Marks, the Speedweek point leader, by 1.403 seconds. Danny Dietrich came from the 12th starting spot for third, with Dillsburg's Anthony Macri and Lewisberry's Kyle Moody in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Rico Abreu, NASCAR driver Christopher Bell, Lynton Jeffrey, Ryan Taylor (who earned the hard charger award after starting 19th) and Justin Peck, who won on Monday at Lincoln Speedway.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.