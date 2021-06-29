Indiana driver earns Pa. Speedweek win at Lincoln; two NASCAR drivers grab top-5 finishes

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Indiana invader Justin Peck raced to his first career Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek feature win on Monday evening at Lincoln Speedway.

Peck earned $7,000 for the victory, which was also his first-ever at the Adams County track. Peck had won earlier this season in the region at both Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County and Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

Peck started second and got the jump on polesitter Gerard McIntyre Jr. at the start of the race. New Freedom's Robbie Kendall got by McIntyre after the two bumped during the early stages of the race and set his sights on Peck. Several times, Kendall challenged Peck for the lead, but never got by.

Then Kendall had to begin fending for himself. Ninth-starter Kyle Larson caught Kendall during the second half of the race, and those two drivers put on a crowd-pleasing duel to the finish, with Kendall holding on to finish second, with the NASCAR star in third.

Danny Dietreich came from the 10th-starting spot to take fourth away from Christopher Bell near the end of the event. Bell, another NASCAR racer, had to settle for fifth.

Rounding out the top 10 were Ryan Smith, Buddy Kofoid, Fawn Grove's Matt Campbell, Aaron Bollinger and York's Cory Haas.

The two drivers who entered the night first and second in the Speedweek point chase both suffered misfortune.

Brent Marks was able to hold on to his point lead. although he suffered a late-race flat tire and had to come from the back to finish 16th.

Freddie Rahmer fell from second to sixth in the overall point standings after dropping from the race with mechanical troubles. Rahmer was scored 24th, or last.

