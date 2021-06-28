York County driver earns biggest payday of his racing career with $50,000 Outlaws triumph

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Logan Schuchart is learning to love the Jackson Motorplex.

The Hanover driver earned the richest triumph of his racing life on Sunday night at the 43rd annual AGCO Jackson Nationals in Minnesota.

The Hanover driver won the World of Outlaws 410 sprint race and took home the $50,000 top prize for his Shark Racing team, owned by his grandfather, Bobby Allen.

In a dominating performance, the York County racer crossed the line with a 4.454-second margin of victory.

It’s his second-consecutive crown at the Jackson Nationals. Last year’s victory paid $30,000.

“Fifty grand,” Schuchart screamed as he climbed from the cockpit, according to a report on the Outlaws website. “This is big for Shark Racing. There are so many people that have backed this team from day one, and this is for all of them. Hats off to my crew, this is a long 11-day stretch with lots of racing. I’ve got the easy job, I just have to race, but these guys bust their tails for me. You know my grandpa [Bobby Allen] is 77 years old, he’s still out here going up and down the road allowing us to live our dreams. Racing is all he wants to do.”

Schuchart’s 26th career World of Outlaws victory on Sunday night brings him only four away from tying his grandfather, who achieved 30 series victories throughout his Hall of Fame career.

Allen was also a Jackson Nationals champion in 1986 during the eighth annual running. Another of Allen’s grandsons, Jacob Allen, placed 10th in the finale on Sunday.

David Gravel took second on Sunday and earned the $20,000 runner-up check. Brad Sweet was third and won $10,000. Kerry Madsen was fourth and Carson Macedo was fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Shane Golobic, Sheldon Haudenschild, Parker Price-Miller, James McFadden and Allen.

Brock Zearfoss was 20th.

In the latest Outlaws point standings, Schuchart is fifth with 5,132 points. Sweet leads at 5,322, followed by Gravel at 5,262, Macedo at 5,202 and Haudenschild at 5,150.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. The World of Outlaws provided information for this report.