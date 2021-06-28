Brent Marks wins at BAPS on Sunday for his second Pa. Speedweek victory in three races

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Brent Marks is making a strong statement about his chances of winning the 2021 Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek overall championship.

Marks scored his second Speedweek win in three races at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Sunday night. Marks also won the Speedweek race on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County.

Marks earned $7,000 for his second BAPS win of the season.

Marks started from the pole position and led every lap of the 30-lap contest, making it look easy. He kept a comfortable margin for most of the race.

At times, it looked as if second-place Justin Peck could close on Marks, but Marks would again pull away. Peck suffered a major heartbreak when he blew a tire off the final turn and didn’t make it to the finish line, dropping from second to 19th in the final rundown.

Ryan Smith was able to take advantage of Peck’s misfortune to finish second, with Sam Hafertepe Jr. in third. J.J. Grasso and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were T.J. Stutts, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, race hard-charger Paul McMahan, who started 15th, Freddie Rahmer and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr.

Kenny Edkin raced to the super-sportsman victory over his brother, John Edkin. Brogue’s Tyler Wolford finished third, with Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Matt Ondek in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Devin Beidel, Frankie Herr, Tony Jackson, Russ Mitten and Chase Gutshall.

