WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: Brent Marks takes $9,200 Pa. Speedweek triumph at Lincoln

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Brent Marks raced to the $9,200 win in Saturday’s Kevin Gobrecht Memorial Race at Lincoln Speedway.

The 410 win in the second race of the 2021 Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek event was Marks’ ninth career Lincoln victory, but his first at the Adams County track since 2013. The victory also was Marks’ second career Speedweek win.

Marks started from the pole position and led all 30 laps, but it wasn’t as easy as it sounds.

Early on, he had to withstand challenges from Rico Abreu. Later, it was Friday-night-winner Lance Dewease who hounded Marks. But, with just three laps remaining, Dewease slowed to a stop with mechanical issues, setting up a three-lap dash to the flag.

Marks eventually held sway over Abreu for the win, with Freddie Rahmer nipping Danny Dietrich for third at the line. Rahmer’s charge from the 15th starting spot earned the night’s hard-charger award. Paul McMahan completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Cory Haas, Thomasville’s Chad Trout, Dover’s Alan Krimes, Justin Peck and New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall.

York’s Sammy Rial held off the Hogue brothers to win the extreme-stock feature. Dover drivers Austin Hogue and Andrew Hogue were second and third, with York’s Patrick McClane and Wellsville’s Michael Goodwin in the top five.

OTHER WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RESULTS

Dewease gets 102nd Grove win: On a night honoring his 87-year-old crew chief, Lance Dewease drove to his 102nd career Williams Grove Speedway win on Friday.

Dewease’s win at the Cumberland County facility in the Davey Brown Tribute Race was worth $6,000.

Dewease started fourth and took the top spot from Rico Abreu on the 12th of 25 laps. Actually, Dewease’s charge to the lead was a two-for-one deal. He entered the third turn of that lap in third place and passed the top two racers, Rico Abreu and Dylan Cisney, at the same time.

In the end, Dewease was the winner over Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, with Danny Dietrich in third. Freddie Rahmer won the race’s hard-charger award, garnering fourth from his 13th starting spot. Abreu completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dover’s Alan Krimes, Cisney, Brent Marks, Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Logan Wagner.

The race went nonstop in a time of 8 minutes, 27.893 seconds.

Derek Locke made it 4 for 4 in the 358 sprint feature. The defending track champion has won all four 358 races held at the Grove this season. Devin Adams finished second, followed in the top five by Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger, Steve Wilbur and Justin Foster. Rounding out the top 10 were Brett Wanner, Cody Fletcher, Matt Findley, Wellsville’s Chris Frank and Tyler Brehm.

Owings leads way at Trailway: Steve Owings got his first win of the season in Friday’s 358 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway in Adams County.

Owings’ win came over David Holbrook, with Tim McClelland, Kenny Kuhn and Mike Bittinger in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Steve Kisamore, Tyler Esh, York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh and Hanover’s Cody Phillips.

Stillwaggon victorious at Big Diamond: Robbie Stillwaggon won Friday’s United Racing Club 360 sprint feature at Big Diamond Speedway in Schuylkill County on Friday.

Ryan Taylor finished second, with Dallas Schott, Josh Weller and Andy Best in the top five.

Madsen shines on Outlaws tour: Kerry Madsen swept the first two nights of World of Outlaws action at the Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota on Thursday and Friday before Saturday’s show was postponed to Sunday by rain.

Thursday, Madsen won over Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, David Gravel, James McFadden and Carson Macedo. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was eighth and Brock Zearfoss was 22nd.

Friday, it was Madsen over Macedo, Schuchart, Brad Sweet and Shane Golobic. Zearfoss was 19th and Allen was 22nd.

Knapp first at Selinsgrove: Kyle Knapp won Selinsgrove Speedway's late-model feature Saturday over Jim Bernheisel, Dylan Yoder, Andy Haus and Dover's Gene Knaub.

Devin Hart was the limited-late-model winner at the Snyder County track over Andrew Yoder, Dylan Yoder, Devin Frey and Steve Todorow.

David Stremme was the Mid Atlantic modified winner, and Jake Jones won the roadrunner feature.

Cosner triumphs at Hagerstown: Matt Cosner was Hagerstown Speedway's late-model winner Saturday over Justin Weaver, Marvin Winters, Kenny Moreland and Barry Miller.

Chuck Bowie was the crate late-model winner at the northern Maryland track and Scot Sipes was the hobby-stock winner.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.