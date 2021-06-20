WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: York County drivers shine in Saturday's Lincoln Speedway show

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

It was a big night for York County drivers on Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall raced to his first win of the season in the 410 sprint feature at Lincoln.

Kendall’s third career win at the Adams County track was worth $4,000.

Veteran racer Greg Plank took the early race lead in the 30-lap feature from his pole starting position. Kansas visitor Tucker Klaasmeyer advanced from his fifth starting spot to take the lead from Plank on the sixth lap and held sway until Kendall got by on the 22nd lap after starting eighth.

In a race that saw only two caution flags, Kendall was able to pull away to a 1.373-second advantage over Klaasmeyer at the finish.

York’s Chase Dietz came from 13th to finish third, with 15th starter Freddie Rahmer taking fourth. Dillsburg’s Chris Arnold completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter; Devon Borden, who advanced from 21st; York’s Cory Haas, who advanced from 16th; Lewisberry’s Jordan Givler; and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody.

Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger won the 25-lap, super-sportsman feature. Dellinger, who started third, took the lead from Chase Gutshall on the 13th lap.

Gutshall finished second, with Luke Deatrick, Frankie Herr and John Edkin in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Kenny Edkin, Brogue’s Tyler Wolford, Matt Ondek, Mike Enders and Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger.

Dover’s Gene Knaub led all 20 laps of the limited-late-model feature from the pole position to claim the win over Chad Myers.

A 15-car pile-up on the first lap saw the race restart with 17 cars. Dan Zechman finished third, with Kyle Lear and Strinestown’s Tommy Slanker in the top five.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Dewease gets 101st win at Grove: Lance Dewease raced to his 101st career Williams Grove Speedway 410 sprint win on Friday evening.

Dewease claimed $5,500 for his victory at the Cumberland County facility.

Dewease started second, but trailed polesitter Kendall for the first two laps before taking command.

Dewease went on to win over Alan Krimes, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri in third. Kendall and Borden completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Freddie Rahmer, Steve Buckwalter, Doug Hammaker, Brandon Rahmer and Dover’s Chad Trout.

Shane Cockrum claimed his first career United States Auto Club Silver Crown Series win in the 100-lap feature. Cockrum started seventh and became the race’s fourth different leader when he took command on the 72nd lap.

Shane Cottle finished second, followed by Chris Windom, Brady Bacon and Kyle Robbins in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Jason McDougal, Pennsylvania driver Carmen Perigo Jr., Justin Grant, Robert Ballou and Pennsylvania driver Mike Haggenbottom.

Three different Outlaws winners: The World of Outlaws 410 sprint cars had a three-race weekend.

Thursday at 34 Raceway in Iowa, Brad Sweet was the winner over Carson Macedo, David Gravel, Kerry Madsen and Giovanni Scelzi. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 11th, Brent Marks was 12th, Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 13th and Brock Zearfoss was 19th.

Friday at Dubuque, Iowa, Donny Schatz finally got his 300th career Outlaws win. Schatz’s first win of the season was also his first since winning last fall’s Williams Grove National Open. Following Schatz in the top five were James McFadden, Madsen, Sheldon Haudenschild and Schuchart. Marks was sixth, Zearfoss was 11th and Allen was 17th.

Saturday at Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Haudenschild raced to the win over Scelzi, Gravel, Sweet and Macedo. Schuchart was ninth, Zearfoss was 10th, Marks was 11th and Allen was 15th.

All Star winners: Local racer Danny Dietrich won Tuesday’s Ohio Sprint Speedweek feature with the All Stars at Sharon.

Kyle Larson won at Waynesfield Wednesday, and Justin Peck triumphed at Muskeegum on Thursday, before Friday’s show at Limaland was rained out.

Paul McMahan won the final at Portsmouth on Saturday after Dietrich ran out of fuel on the final lap and slipped to third behind Hunter Scherenberg. Speedweek Series champion Tyler Courtney was fourth and Tim Shaffer was fifth.

Eastern Storm winners: The USAC sprint cars were in the area for Eastern Storm last week.

Justin Grant won at Grandview Speedway in Berks County on Tuesday and again Thursday at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County. Robert Balloou won at Bridgeport, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Briggs Danner won the USAC East Coast 360 sprint event at Selinsgrove.

Chaney leads way at Trailway: Former legends series champion Mason Chaney claimed his first career 358 sprint win Friday at Trailway Speedway in Adams County.

Chaney’s win came over Cody Fletcher, with David Holbrook, Hanover’s Cody Phillips and Tim McClelland in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chad Criswell, Steve Owings, Steven Cox, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith and Nat Tuckey.

Melair victorious at Hagerstown: Mike Melair won Saturday’s 305 sprint feature at Hagerstown Speedway in northern Maryland.

Mikell McGee finished second, followed by Dom Melair, Ryan Lynn and Garrett Bard.

Madsen, Bowser are winners: Madsen won at Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, and Carl Bowser won at Lernerville in western Pennsylvania on Friday.

Rainouts: Saturday racing at Port Royal and Selinsgrove speedways was rained out.

