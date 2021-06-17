NASCAR star Kyle Larson continues his recent triumphant run with Ohio Sprint Speedweek win

STEVE HEISER

Kyle Larson returned to a familiar spot on Wednesday night — Victory Lane.

The NASCAR star won the Ohio Sprint Speedweek event at Waynesfield Raceway Park in a contest sanctioned by Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions.

Larson, arguably the nation’s hottest driver, won the Ohio Sprint Speedweek event on Monday at Wayne County before finishing fourth on Tuesday at Sharon in a race won by Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich.

Larson also won the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star race on Sunday in Texas for his third consecutive victory in a NASCAR event. Sunday’s triumph earned Larson $1 million.

Wednesday’s victory was Larson’s 26th career All Star win and earned him $6,000. He led all but one circuit of the 35-lap contest. Larson now owns three All Star victories in 2021, with the first occurring in central Pennsylvania at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County during the annual Hinnershitz Classic on April 16. Larson is the first repeat winner during the 39th running of Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

Rico Abreu finished second at Waynesfield, followed by Tyler Courtney, Parker Price-Miller and Zeb Wise. Rounding out the top 10 were Cory Eliason, Justin Peck, Cale Thomas, Paul McMahan and Cap Henry.

With his third-place finish, Courtney took over first in the Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship points chase, earning a 16-point advantage over Dietrich, who finished 17th in the Waynesfield main.

Ballou wins “Eastern Storm” event: Robert Ballou won the United States Auto Club “Eastern Storm” National Sprint Car race on Wednesday night at Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Swedesboro, New Jersey.

The 30-lap victory was worth $6,000 and propelled him into the Eastern Storm point lead. Three events remain on the Eastern Storm docket this week. He’s the only driver in the series to achieve a top-10 finish in 13 consecutive races. His 31st career USAC National Sprint Car feature win moved him past Courtney and into sole possession of 14th place on the all-time series win list, just one behind 1973 driving champion Rollie Beale.

Ballou led by 1.852 seconds at race’s end to close out his fifth career Eastern Storm feature win, second most all-time behind the six shared by Bryan Clauson, Levi Jones and Chris Windom.

Shane Cottle took second, followed by Windom, Brady Bacon and Briggs Danner. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Grant, C.J. Leary, Timmy Buckwalter, Steven Drevicki and Kevin Thomas Jr.

Ballou leads the Eastern Storm points standings at 149, followed by Bacon (146) and Grant (142).

The Eastern Storm moves to central Pennsylvania on Thursday at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County. It’s the first USAC visit to Selinsgrove in 50 years, with the last contest coming in 1971.

