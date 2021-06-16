Central Pa. driver earns $6,000 for Ohio Sprint Speedweek win; Kyle Larson finishes 4th

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

A central Pennsylvania driver has made the long tow to Ohio pay off in a big pay.

Representing his Pennsylvania Posse fanbase proudly, Danny Dietrich captured an Ohio Sprint Speedweek title on Tuesday night, and, in the process, beat the hottest driver in the nation.

The Gettysburg driver scored his first-ever Ohio Speedweek victory in convincing, wire-to-wire fashion at Sharon Speedway in Hartford. Dietrich earned $6,000 for the 35-lap victory in an event that was sanctioned by the All Star Circuit of Champions. Dietrich now owns 14 total All Star victories over the course of his career.

Dietrich also leads the Ohio Sprint Speedweek championship point standings, holding a 12-point cushion over Tyler Courtney.

Courtney finished second in Tuesday’s race, followed by Justin Peck, NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson and George Hobaugh.

Larson won the previous Ohio Speedweek title on Monday at Wayne County Speedway in Orrville. That came one night after Larson earned a $1 million triumph in the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star event in Texas. That marked Larson’s third consecutive trip to Victory Lane in a NASCAR event.

Hunter Schuerenberg was sixth on Tuesday at Sharon, followed by Cole Duncan, Ian Madsen, A.J. Flick and Lachlan McHugh.

In Monday’s race, Larson was followed by Zeb Wise, Paul McMahan, Buddy Kofoid and Cale Thomas. Rounding out the top 10 were Rico Abreu, Courtney, Cory Eliason, Cap Henry and Jordan Ryan. Dietrich was 11th.

Grant takes USAC “Eastern Storm” win at Grandview: The United States Auto Club began its “Eastern Storm” tour at Grandview Speedway on Tuesday night.

Justin Grant grabbed his 23rd career USAC National Sprint Car feature victory, surpassing his father-in-law, Bubby Jones, on the all-time win list. Jones died in January, 2020.

It was Grant’s second series victory of the season. Grant, in his 24th career Eastern Storm start, finally broke through for his first-ever victory in the five-race mini-series which originated in 2007.

Brady Bacon took second, followed by Tanner Thorson, Kevin Thomas Jr. and Robert Ballou. Rounding out the top 10 were Briggs Danner, Chris Windom, Alex Bright, Timmy Buckwalter and Matt Westfall.

Bacon had been unstoppable at Grandview in recent years, winning four straight USAC National Sprint Car features at the Berks County facility.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.