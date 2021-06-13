SATURDAY'S DIRT-TRACK RACING: Freddie Rahmer earns $5,000 triumph at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Freddie Rahmer raced to his third Lincoln Speedway 410 sprint win of the season in Saturday’s Brandon Little Memorial Fallen Firefighters Night feature.

Rahmer’s $5,000 win was his fourth overall this season and his 17th career win at the Adams County track.

Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II vaulted from his outside front row starting position to take the lead at the start of the 33-lap feature. Wagaman held the polesitter, Dover’s Alan Krimes, at bay for the first 10 laps before the former track champion was able to wrest away the lead.

Meanwhile, Rahmer was advancing from the eighth starting position and took the lead from Krimes on the 18th lap. Rahmer opened a large advantage that was wiped away when the only caution flag of the race flew with just three laps remaining. Still, Rahmer was able to pull away on the restart to win by 1.368 seconds over Krimes.

Lucas Wolfe finished third, with York’s Cory Haas and Wagaman in the top five. York’s Chase Dietz was the race’s hard charger, advancing from 21st to finish sixth, ahead of T.J. Stutts, Brandon Rahmer, Billy Dietrich and Hanover’s Dylan Norris.

Brett Wanner got his first win of the season in the 20-lap 358 sprint feature. Wanner started third and inherited the lead on the fifth lap when Riley Emig dropped from the event with mechanical problems.

York’s Brett Strickler finished second, with Hanover’s Kody Hartlaub, Hellam’s Adrian Shaffer and Steve Owings in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, York’s Travis Scott, Tyler Esh, Mason Chaney and hard-charger C.J. Tracy, of York, who started 23rd.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Halligan triumphs at Port Royal: Jeff Halligan raced to his first win of the season in Saturday’s 25-lap sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway

Halligan collected $4,000 for his victory at the Juniata County facility.

Halligan scored the win over Logan Wagner, who finished second for the fourth week in a row. Dylan Cisney was third, with last week’s winner, Jared Esh, and Mike Wagner in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Blane Heimbach, A.J. Flick, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Justin Whittall.

Austin Berry won the late-model feature over Trevor Feathers, with Colton Flinner, Gary Stuhler and Jamie Lathroum in the top five.

Derek Hauck was the winner of the 305 sprint feature over Garrett Bard, Dam Melair, Devin Adams and Kassidy Kreitz.

Taylor wins at Selinsgrove: Ryan Taylor won the Patriot Tour 360 sprint feature at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday.

Taylor took the lead from Adam Carberry on the fourth lap and went on to score the win at the Snyder County track over Derek Locke, who grabbed second from Carberry on the final lap. Carberry, Jason Shultz and Andy Best completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mark Smith, Jordan Thomas, Paulie Colagiovanni, Ryan Kissinger and Ryan Stillwaggon.

Devin Hart won the limited-late-model feature over Jim Yoder. Keith Bissinger was the roadrunner winner.

Lear victorious at Hagerstown: Kyle Lear won Hagerstown Speedway’s late-model-sportsman feature Saturday, while Kyle Hardy topped the crate late models.

Cody Kershner was the pure-stock winner and Trevor Lerrick bested the hobby stocks at the northern Maryland track.

Madsen, Duncan shine in All Star action: The All Star series kicked off their Ohio Speedweek on Friday at Attica.

Ian Madsen scored the win over Cory Eliason, Skylar Gee, Cole Macedo and Tyler Courtney. Local racer Danny Dietrich was sixth.

Saturday at Fremont, Dietrich led all but the most important lap. Cole Duncan passed Dietrich off the final turn for the win, with Dietrich settling for second. Justin Peck, Travis Philo and Cap Henry completed the top five.

Macedo enjoys sweep of Outlaws weekend: Carson Macedo swept the World of Outlaws weekend at Knoxville, Iowa, over the weekend, winning both the Friday and Saturday features.

Friday, Macedo bested Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, with Kerry Madsen, Donny Schatz and Giovanni Scelzi in the top five. Brent Marks was 11th and Brock Zearfoss 19th.

Saturday, Macedo won over Madsen, Sheldon Haudenschild, Scelzi and Schuchart. Marks was 11th, Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 23rd and Zearfoss was 25th.

Rain wipes out Friday schedule: The local Friday slate of racing was again postponed by rain.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.