York driver makes long haul to northwestern Pennsylvania pay off with $3,000 victory

York’s Bradley Howard made the long tow to compete in Western Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek.

The long journey paid off with a $3,000 victory on Sunday evening.

Howard closed out Speedweek with a 410 sprint triumph at Tri-City Raceway Park in Franklin, Venango County. The track in the northwestern part of the state is about 240 miles from Howard’s York County home.

Howard, who started in the second row, took the lead when track champion and current points leader Jack Sodeman Jr. wrecked in the third turn while holding a large advantage during the 18th lap of the 30-lap feature.

Lee Jacobs finished second, followed by local driver Ryan Smith, Darin Gallagher and Landon Myers. Rounding out the top 10 were Carl Bowser, Brandon Matus, Bob Felmlee, Sye Lynch and Brandon Spithaler.

Howard’s victory continued a string of strong performances by central Pennsylvania drivers in the western Pennsylvania event.

Smith won Friday at Lernerville and Saturday at Sharon, Ohio.

