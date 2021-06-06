WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: Aaron Bollinger earns breakthrough victory at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Second-year sprint racer Aaron Bollinger raced to his first career victory Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

Bollinger’s win in the nonstop 30-lap 410 feature at the Adams County track was worth $4,000.

Bollinger started fifth in the feature and worked his way forward. The polesitter, Dillsburg-area native Brie Hershey, led from the onset. Hershey, in her best sprint run to date, led the first 11 laps before Bollinger was able to wrest away the lead. Bollinger went on to score the win by 2.814 seconds over York’s Cory Haas, who started eighth. Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell got third, with Freddie Rahmer making a late-race pass of his brother, Brandon Rahmer, for fourth. Following the Rahmer bothers in the top 10 were Dover’s Alan Krimes, Danny Dietrich, Hershey, T.J. Stutts and Tyler Ross.

Alex Bright chased Steve Drevicki for much of the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprint feature before taking the lead on the 23rd of 25 laps to secure the $1,500 win. Drevicki had to settle for second, with Kenny Miller III, Christian Brunno and Damon Paul in the top five.

Steve Buckwalter led all 20 laps of the wingless midget feature to take his second consecutive midget win at Lincoln. Buckwalter was trailed at the finish by Tommy Kunsman, Jimmy Glenn, Kevin Woody and York’s Michael Markey.

OTHER WEEKEND DIRT RACING

Jared Esh victorious at Port Royal: Second-generation driver Jared Esh turned around a season of bad luck with a win in Saturday’s 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

Esh’s $4,000 victory was his second career win at the Port.

Three-time defending track champion Logan Wagner got his fifth second-place finish in 10 races at the Port this year. He also has a win there.

Jeff Halligan finished third, with Mike Wagner and Dylan Cisney in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Gerard McIntyre Jr., Tyler Reeser, Michael Walter II, Lucas Wolfe and Tyler Bear.

Newberrytown’s Jason Covert won the super-late-model feature over Colton Flinner, with Gary Stuhler in third. Dylan Yoder and Ross Robinson completed the first five.

In twin features for the limited late models, Devin Hart won the first race over Jared Folkroad, Derrike Garman, Kenny Yoder and Shawn Shoemaker.

Shoemaker came back to win the second race over Casey Steinhoff, Hart, Kenny Yoder and Barry Miller.

Whittall scores $5,500 triumph at the Grove: Justin Whittall, 20, led all 25 laps to score the $5,500 win in Friday’s 410 sprint feature at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.

The win was Whittall’s first in a sprint car.

Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody raced home second, with Danny Dietrich in third. Steve Buckwalter and Dover’s Alan Krimes completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lance Dewease, Doug Hammaker, Brandon Rahmer, Freddie Rahmer and T.J. Stutts.

Defending series champion Steve Drevicki got his first win of the season in the USAC East Coast wingless 360 sprint feature. Drevicki tracked down leader Carmen Perigo Jr. on the 16th of 25 laps and then fended off the series' big winners from this season, Briggs Danner and Alex Bright, over the closing stages for the win. Danner, Bright, Perigo and Tommy Kunsman completed the top five.

Shultz captures Kramer Cup at Selinsgrove: Jason Shultz got the win in Saturday’s Kramer Cup feature for the United Racing Club's 360 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County on Saturday.

Shultz picked up $2,573 for his victory. Mark Smith finished a close second, followed in the top five by Davie Franek, Josh Weller and Dallas Schott.

Nick Sweikert won the 305 sprint feature over Ken Duke Jr., York Haven’s Austin Reed, Dom Melair and Garrett Bard.

Keith Bissinger was the roadrunner winner.

Miller shines at BAPS: Shaun Miller bested Troy Miller in a father-son battle to win the Carl Billet Memorial limited-late-model race at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Saturday.

Dover’s Jed Latshaw, Devin Frey and Dover’s Chase Billett completed the top five.

Seth Kearschner won the legends feature over Stephen Wurtzer, with Landon Lewis, Craley’s Bill Diehl and Chris Transeau in the top five.

Austin Hogue bested his brother, Andrew Hogue, to win the extreme-stock feature. Following the two Dover drivers was Strinestown’s Tommy Slanker, with Chase Reibein and Hunter Fulton in the top five.

Mike Rutherford won the 270cc micro-sprint feature and Travis Brown was the limited-stock winner.

McClelland leads way at Trailway: Tim McClelland won Friday’s 358 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway in Adams County.

McClelland’s third career 358 sprint win came over Hanover’s Cody Phillips, with York’s Kyle Rohrbaugh, Steve Kisamore and Steve Owings in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Bittinger, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith, Steven Cox, Kane Eichenlaub and Mason Chaney.

Ryan Smith excels in Western Pennsylvania Speedweek: The Western Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek started with rainouts on Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

That was followed by local racer Ryan Smith winning the next two nights. Smith scored $3,000 wins on Friday at Lernerville and Saturday at Sharon, Ohio.

At Lernerville, Smith was the winner over A.J. Flick, Brandon Matus, Michael Bauer and Lee Jacobs. York’s Bradley Howard was 10th and Shiloh’s Landon Myers was 15th.

At Sharon on Saturday, it was Smith over Carl Bowser, Flick, Dan Kuriger and Howard. Myers was again 15th.

Gravel tops Outlaws: Friday’s World of Outlaws sprint program was rained out at River Cities, North Dakota, but on Saturday at Plymouth, Wisconsin, David Gravel scored the win over Donny Schatz.

Sheldon Haudenschild, Aaron Reutzel and Brad Sweet completed the top five. Hanover drivers Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen were sixth and seventh, respectively, with local racer Brent Marks in eighth.

Courtney gets two All Star wins: The All Stars started their weekend Thursday at Fairbury, Illinois, with Tyler Courtney getting the win over Rico Abreu, Bill Balog, Ian Madsen and Giovanni Scelzi. Local racer Kyle Reinhardt was 17th.

Courtney won again on Friday at Wilmot, Wisconsin, with Madsen, Cory Eliason, Scelzi and Abreu in the top five. Reinhardt was 11th.

Saturday at Plymouth, Wisconsin, Balog got his first career All Star win over Madsen, Abreu, Spencer Bayston and Courtney. Reinhardt was eighth.

Local flavor at Knoxville: With the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductions finally going off on Saturday, the Knoxville Raceway in Iowa had a distinct local flavor.

Several local racers were on hand for that night’s races, after Greg Hodnett, Tim Shaffer and car owner Walter Dyer were inducted into the hall of fame.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri did the best of the local racers with a fifth-place finish behind Giovanni Scelzi, Kerry Madsen, Brian Brown and Austin McCarl. York's Chase Dietz was 18th and Shaffer himself was 24th.

