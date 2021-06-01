MONDAY'S DIRT-TRACK RACING: Freddie Rahmer, Lance Dewease capture sprint triumphs

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Freddie Rahmer and Lance Dewease each earned 410 sprint victories on Monday evening in rescheduled racing action.

Rahmer claimed the $5,000 win in the rescheduled Hank Gentzler Memorial Race at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer's win at the Adams County track was his second at Lincoln this season and the 16th of his career there.

Pole-sitter Ryan Smith grabbed the early lead, but Rahmer, who started third, quickly challenged, taking the lead away on a fourth-lap restart.

With much of the remainder of the racing action going caution free, Rahmer's biggest challenge for much of the distance was lapped cars. In the end, he held a 4.741-second lead over Smith, who finished second.

The real battle of the race was for that second position. The winner's brother, Brandon Rahmer, also passed Smith and held the position for many laps. In the closing laps of the race, Smith regained the position, and then had to fend off Thomasville's Chad Trout, who finished third. Brandon Rahmer and Tyler Ross completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry's Kyle Moody, Hanover's Dylan Norris, York's Chase Dietz, Dover's Alan Krimes and Jim Siegel.

Dietz was the race's hard charger after moving up from the 17th starting spot,

Dewease wins $29,000 at Port Royal: Dewease raced to the $29,000 win in Port Royal Speedway's rescheduled Bob Weikert Memorial Race on Monday evening.

For Dewease, it was his second win of the year at the Juniata County facility and the 117th of his career there.

The race was sanctioned by the All Star Circuit of Champions.

Dewease came from the sixth starting spot to grab the lead away from Hunter Schuerenberg early in the race. He then withstood a see-saw battle with Dillsburg's Anthony Macri that ended late in the race when Macri clipped the fence and lost a wheel.

In the end, Dewease was the winner over defending track champion Logan Wagner. Tyler Courtney upheld the honor of the visiting All Stars with a third-place finish, followed by Danny Dietrich and Mike Wagner in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Schuerenberg, Rico Abreu, Blane Heimbach, Cory Eliason and Ian Madsen.

Kevin Gutshall won the wingless super-sportsman feature over Billy Brian Jr., Steve Wilbur, Craig Peigo and Gene Eppley.

Larson takes Outlaws victory: One night after dominating NASCAR's Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, Kyle Larson topped the World of Outlaws sprint cars in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Larson's win came over Hanover's Logan Schuchart, with Sheldon Haudenschild, Buddy Kofoid and Kerry Madsen in the top five. Hanover's Jacob Allen was 24th.

