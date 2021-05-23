WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: York driver triumphs at Lincoln Speedway for his first 2021 win

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

York’s Chase Dietz won Saturday’s 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway.

The $4,000 win for Dietz was his first of the season after coming close on several occasions. It was his fifth win at the Adams County track in a full sprint car.

Dietz started the feature from ninth place and began advancing through the field, with outside front-row starter Billy Dietrich leading from the onset. Dietz stalked Dietrich for many laps, finally pulling the trigger for first as the leaders approached the flag stand with three laps remaining.

Dietz went on to score the win over Dietrich, with Freddie Rahmer advancing from 15th for third. Tyler Ross and Shiloh’s Landon Myers completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, Dover’s Alan Krimes, Brandon Rahmer, Jim Siegel and T.J. Stutts.

Cody Fletcher held back everything Steve Owings had to offer to win the 20-lap 358 sprint feature that was slowed many times by caution flags.

Fletcher officially led all but the sixth lap, although Owings was alongside many more times. The win was Fletcher’s second at Lincoln this season.

All was not lost for Owings, however, because his second-place finish earned him the title in the weekend’s Trailway/Lincoln Shootout. Owings also finished second at Trailway on Friday.

Matt Findley finished third on Saturday at Lincoln in the 358 race, with York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh and Hellam’s Adrian Shaffer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Esh, Ashley Cappetta, Brett Wanner, York’s Travis Scott and Hayden Miller.

OTHER WEEKEND

DIRT-TRACK RACING

Madden earns more than $25,000 at Port Royal: Chris Madden swept the weekend for the World of Outlaws late models at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County, earning more than $25,000 for his two days of labor.

Madden bested York’s Rick Eckert in Saturday’s main event, with Dan Stone, Brandon Overton and Ryan Gustin in the top five.

Friday, Madden scored his win over Overton, Brandon Sheppard, Eckert and Tyler Bruening.

The Wagner family swept Saturday’s 410 sprint race at the Port, with two-time speedway champion Mike Wagner earning the $5,000 win over his son, Logan, who has won the last three Port titles. Tyler Bear crossed third, with Ryan Smith and Michael Walter II in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Blane Heimbach, Dylan Cisney, Doug Hammaker, Gerard McIntyre Jr. and A.J. Flick.

Friday’s wingless super-sportsman feature went to Eric Jennings over Steve Wilbur, Billy Brian Jr., Craig Perigo and Cliff Brian Jr.

Dewease gets 100th Grove victory: It took a while, but Williams Grove win No. 100 is now on Lance Dewease’s resume.

Dewease took the $5,000 win in the 410 sprint race at the Grove Friday evening.

Dewease started fourth but took the lead on the first lap and never looked back. Dewease drove to victory over Danny Dietrich, with Jeff Halligan in third. Dover’s Alan Krimes and Devon Borden completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Bradley Howard, Shiloh’s Landon Myers, Brandon Rahmer, Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody.

Derek Locke scored his third win in as many races in the Grove’s 358 sprint feature. The win for the third-generation driver came over second-generation driver Chad Criswell, with Brett Wanner, Kyle Denmyer and Wellsville’s Chris Frank in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Cody Fletcher, Colby Womer, Tyler Brehm, Justin Foster and Matt Findley.

Dillsburg driver wins $10,000 in West Virginia: Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri stomped the field on Saturday at the West Virginia Motor Speedway.

Macri earned $10,000 for his win in the sprint race sanctioned by FAST.

In the end, Macri had lapped all but the top-five finishers. Cale Conley finished second, with Cole Duncan, Gary Taylor and Lee Jacobs in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, York’s Bradley Howard, Dean Jacobs, Trey Jacobs and R.J. Jacobs.

Dave Blaney wins Outlaws race at age 58: The ground shook all the way to California after Saturday’s World of Outlaws sprint event at Sharon, Ohio.

Dave Blaney, 58, took the lead on the final lap to secure his 95th career Outlaws win. The father of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, and the 1995 Outlaws champion, waited 23 years between wins No. 94 and No. 95 with the series, Of course that time included a stint in both of NASCAR’s top series.

The Blaney family also own the Sharon Speedway, and Dave Blaney took measure of the son of one of his contemporaries to gain the victory. Sheldon Haudenschild was trying to fend off Blaney when he clipped the backstretch fence on the final lap, allowing Blaney to slip by for the win.

Haudenschild finished second, followed by Carson Macedo, David Gravel and Brad Sweet. Completing the top 10 were Brent Marks, Brock Zearfoss, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, who won Tuesday at Bridgeport, New Jersey, Kraig Kinser and James McFadden. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 23rd.

Friday at Attica, Ohio, Garvel was the winner over Donny Schatz, Marks, Macedo and Sweet. Schuchart was seventh and Zearfoss was eighth. Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was 24th.

Kenny Edkin grabs $6,500 victory at BAPS: Kenny Edkin scored the big $6,500 victory in the Bud Bricker Classic at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Saturday evening.

Edkin battled with track win leader Frankie Herr for the win, taking the lead on the 20th of 30 laps. Both drivers now own 26 career wins at BAPS.

Herr finished second, with Tony Jackson, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Russ Mitten in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chase Gutshall, Devin Beidel, Jay Fannasy, Mike Enders and Steve Fannasy.

Dover’s Chase Billett scored his third BAPS limited-late-model win of the season over Shaun Miller, with Troy Miller in third. Ben Whitaker and Matt Murphy completed the top five.

Seth Kearchner won the Legends feature over Scott Houdeshell, Craley’s Bill Diehl, Chris Transeau and Josh Schrum.

Jasen Geesaman was the extreme-stock winner.

Bright shines at Selinsgrove: Alex Bright won Saturday’s United States Auto Club East Coast 360 sprint feature at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County on Saturday.

Bright’s win came over Briggs Danner, with Carmen Perigo Jr., Mark Smith and Kenny Miller III in the top five.

Garrett Bard won the 305 sprint feature over Kenny Heffner, Ken Duke Jr., York Haven’s Austin Reed and George Riden Jr.

Keith Bissinger was the roadrunner winner.

York Haven’s Grube wins at Hagerstown: York Haven’s Dave Grube won Saturday’s International Motor Contest Association 305 sprint feature at Hagerstown Speedway in northern, Maryland.

Following Grube were Dylan Shatzer, Brad Mellott, Jeff Weaver and Ryan Lynn.

Justin Weaver won the late-model sportsman feature, Jeremy Tinsman was the pure-stock winner and Gene Hessong was the hobby-stock winner.

Holbrook leads way at Trailway: David Holbrook won Friday’s 358 sprint feature at Trailway Speedway in Adams County.

Holbrook’s win came over Steve Owings, with Hanover’s Cody Phillips, Spring Grove’s Cameron Smith and York’s Kyle Rohrbaugh in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Bittinger, Bo Gordon, Riley Emig, Austen Treuchet and Steven Cox.

Kata triumphs at Big Diamond: Joe Kata III won Friday’s United Racing Club 360 sprint feature at Big Diamond Speedway in Schuylkill County.

Ryan Kissinger, Jason Shultz, Mark Smith and Tyler Ross completed the top five.

Courtney grabs two All Star wins: Tyler Courtney swept the Thursday and Friday All Star series races at Circle City, Indiana.

Thursday, Courtney won over Carson Short, Hunter Schuerenburg, Zeb Wise and Bill Balog. Justin Peck was sixth and Kyle Reinhardt was ninth.

Friday, it was Courtney over Rico Abreu, Shurerenburg, Scott Theil and Wise. Peck was ninth and Reinhardt was 20th.

Saturday at Gas City, Indiana, Cap Henry won over Abreu, Balog, Ian Madsen and Peck. Reinhardt was 18th.

Dale Schweikart tops son at Clinton County: Veteran racer Dale Schweikart bested his son, Dakota, to win Friday’s IMCA 305 sprint feature at Clinton County Speedway.

Jeff Weaver, Garrett Bard and Aaron Jacobus completed the top five.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.