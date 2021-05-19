York County driver ends win drought, scores $10,000 World of Outlaws sprint victory

STEVE HEISER

Logan Schuchart earned a World of Outlaws sprint win in Bridgeport, New Jersey, on Tuesday.

The Hanover driver earned $10,000 for the win, which ended a streak of 21 races without a victory.

It was Schuchart's second Outlaws win of the season and the 25th Outlaws win of his career.

Schuchart drove his Drydene Performance Products No. 1S by Carson Macedo on the 11th lap and ran away with his second Outlaws triumph of the 2021 season and the 25th of his career.

It was a much-needed breakthrough for the Shark Racing team.

Schuchart’s triumph brings him only five away from tying his legendary grandfather, Bobby Allen, at 30 Outlaws wins.

The win by the York County driver ruined Macedo’s perfect night. The Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 had established a new track record in qualifying, won his heat race and won the dash.

“Confidence is everything,” Schuchart said on the World of Outlaws website. “You know we started off the season so strong, but the small issues started coming and it seemed like one thing after another hit us. Sometimes parts fail, there’s just nothing you can do about it. We need that confidence back, and I think we’ve got it.”

Schuchart took the checkered flag by 1.731-seconds over Macedo.

“My grandfather never quits, and he’s our motivation,” Schuchart said on the Outlaws website. “We’ve got a Triple-X with 50 races on it, this wing has been patched up a hundred times, you know. We put this old car together and I’d say she’s doing something right. So happy to get it back in victory lane where it belongs.”

Another York County driver, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, finished third and won $3,500, giving the Pennsylvania Posse one representative on the podium.

“We’ve been running consistent,” Macri said on the Outlaws website after his second Outlaws podium in four races. “I felt like we had a good shot from the front row, but we just didn’t have the car to win the race. It’s a confidence booster, though. Whenever we can run well against these guys, you’re doing something right.”

Rounding out the top five on Tuesday night was Donny Schatz in fourth and Sheldon Haudenschild in fifth.

Closing out the top 10 at the newly reconfigured 4/10th-mile Bridgeport facility was a group of Pennsylvanians and Californians. It was Brent Marks in sixth, Brad Sweet in seventh, Danny Dietrich in eighth, Giovanni Scelzi in ninth and Buddy Kofoid in 10th.

Schuchart is now seventh on the season-long Outlaws point standings. Sweet leads the standings, followed by David Gravel, Macedo, Aaron Reutzel, Haudenschild, Schatz, Schuchart, Kraig Kinser, Brock Zearfoss and James McFadden.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by the World of Outlaws.