WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: Reutzel wins Morgan Cup at Grove to complete Outlaws sweep

The World of Outlaws invaded Williams Grove Speedway over the weekend and walked off with two victories at the Cumberland County track.

In Saturday’s $15,000-to-win Morgan Cup, Aaron Reutzel scored the victory.

Reutzel started from the front row and led all 30 laps of Saturday’s feature for his fourth career Williams Grove win. It was his first Outlaws win at the Grove.

"To win at the Grove is one thing, but winning an Outlaw show at the Grove is pretty incredible," Reutzel said in victory lane, according to the Outlaws website. "There are a lot of guys that haven't done that. It's an honor to put my name on that win list. We've been struggling this last month, but we went back to work and found our qualifying speed again, and now here are back in victory lane."

Giovanni Scelzi kept pace with Reutzel for the entire event, making several attempts to wrest away the lead, but had to settle for second.

Local star Lance Dewease raced from the 10th starting spot to finish third, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri in fourth. Kerry Madsen, driving for Tony Stewart, completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Larson, James McFadden, Donny Schatz, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and T.J. Stutts.

Friday, it was Carson Macedo who led all 25 laps to score the $10,000 victory at the Grove over Dewease. Brent Marks finished third, with McFadden and Reutzel in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Madsen, David Gravel, Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild and Larson.

The two Grove wins gave the Outlaws a clean sweep of central Pennsylvania victories during the week after Brad Sweet won on Wednesday at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County.

The Outlaws will resume their eastern swing on Tuesday at the newly-reconfigured Bridgeport Motorsports Park in Swedesboro, New Jersey.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Bittinger takes Trailway win: Mike Bittinger raced to victory in Friday’s “Summer Series” event for the 358 sprint cars at Trailway Speedway in Adams County.

Bittinger scored his victory over York’s Travis Scott, with Chad Criswell in third. Brett Wanner and Steve Wilbur completed the first five. Rounding out the top 10 were Wyatt Hinkle, David Holbrook, Kody Hartlaub, Wellsville’s Chris Frank and Austen Treuchet.

Reinhardt takes All Star win: While the Outlaws were invading central Pennsylvania, area racer Kyle Reinhardt was upholding the local honor on the All Star trail, picking up an $8,000 win at Route 66 Speedway in Joliet, Illinois, on Saturday.

Reinhart led all 25 laps to best Friday’s winner, Tyler Courtney, for the win. Cory Eliason, Cap Henry and Bill Balog completed the top five.

Courtney’s Friday win came at Lake Odessa, Michigan, and was worth $8,500. Ian Madsen, Justin Peck, Paul McMahan and Rico Abreu completed the top five. Reinhardt was 10th.

Vaninwegan earns USAC win: Billy Vaninwegan won Friday’s United States Auto Club East Coast 360 sprint feature at the Bedford Fairgrounds in western Pennsylvania.

Following Vaninwegan were Alex Bright, Kenny Miller III, Mark Smith and Nash Ely.

Shultz victorious at Lernerville: Local racer Jason Shultz won Friday’s 410 sprint feature at Lernerville in western Pennsylvania.

A.J. Flick, Carl Bowser, Sye Lynch and Don Kuriger followed.

Cosner leads way at Selinsgrove: Matt Cosner won Saturday's 46er late-model race at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County.

In a race honoring the speedway's opening in 1946, Cosner led all 46 laps to score the $5,046 win.

Max Blair finished second, with Dover's Gene Knaub in third. Andrew Yoder and Brett Schadel completed the top five

Devin Hart was the limited-late-model winner over Yoder, Todd Snook, Daulton Bigler and Travis Mease.

Jake Jones won the roadrunner feature.

