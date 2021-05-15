Carson Macedo earns Outlaws victory at Williams Grove for his first-ever central Pa. win

STAFF REPORT

It came down to the last corner, but once again a World of Outlaws driver got the best of the Pennsylvania Posse on Friday night at Williams Grove Speedway.

Carson Macedo broke through for his first central Pennsylvania 410 sprint victory, denying local legend Lance Dewease of his 100th career Grove victory.

Macedo's $10,000 win followed Brad Sweet's Outlaws win on Wednesday at Lincoln Speedway.

The California native commanded all 25 laps of Friday's Morgan Cup opener at the Cumberland County track, but it wasn't without heavy challenges from the Fayetteville standout.

Dewease, driving the iconic No. 69K owned by Don Kreitz Jr., stalked Macedo's Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 throughout the race. They raced through lapped traffic and Dewease closed the gap enough to try a slider for the win in the last corner, but it fell just short. Macedo planted the throttle and whipped around him.

Winning by .361 of a second, Macedo clinched his third victory of the 2021 season and his ninth career win with the Outlaws.

"This feels amazing," Macedo said on the Outlaws website. "I just won my first World of Outlaws race at the Grove; something I never thought I would do. To have Lance run second, you know he's one of the best ever here, and probably all-time. What a night."

Dewease, who started outside pole and ran second for the entirety of the race, came close in the latter stages, with the aid of lapped traffic, but just couldn't get past the No. 41.

"It's all about clean air right now with this track," Dewease said on the Outlaws website. "I tried real hard to make ground, especially through turns one and two if I could hit the strip in the middle just right, but it was tough to do consistently. I'd catch him in traffic, but he'd get a lapper and that would mess me up. I clipped the front end on the berm coming to the checkered and it killed my shot to get in front of him."

Finishing in the final podium position was Brent Marks of Myerstown. It's his third podium appearance in the last four events since bringing his own No. 19M operation back to the Outlaws.

"Those guys were just too good tonight," Marks said on the Outlaws website. "It would've been nice to get bottled up near the end with a restart, but we just didn't get it. We probably needed to go further with the setup. I thought it would curb up in turns one and two, but it went away and that hurt us."

Closing out the top five on Friday night was James McFadden in fourth aboard the Kasey Kahne Racing No. 9 and Aaron Reutzel in fifth aboard his Roth Motorsports No. 83.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kerry Madsen, David Gravel, Donny Schatz, Sheldon Haudenschild and Kyle Larson.

The Outlaws will wrap up the Pennsylvania swing against the Posse Saturday with the Morgan Cup finale at the Grove.

The World of Outlaws contributed information for this report.