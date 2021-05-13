Brad Sweet enjoys hearing boos at Lincoln after earning World of Outlaws win vs. Pa. Posse

STAFF REPORT

Brad Sweet earned his first career Lincoln Speedway triumph in Wednesday’s World of Outlaws 410 sprint feature.

Sweet the two-time defending Outlaws champion and current Outlaws point leader earned $10,000 for his victory in the 35-lap Gettysburg Clash feature event. It was Sweet’s ninth Outlaws win this season.

"This is a fun little rivalry, I'm glad I could get the Outlaws another win," Sweet said on the Outlaws website, while talking about the annual battle with the Pennsylvania Posse drivers. "I'm hearing quite a bit of booing up there, which I think is cool. That's what this is all about, really. It's about these huge crowds we get and putting on a show for the fans. We appreciate it whether they're cheering or booing."

The race at the Adams County track near Abbottstown was a barnburner, full of unexpected twists and turns.

Polesitter Donny Schatz, a 10-time Outlaws champ, got the jump on fellow front-row-starter Sweet at the start and was still in front when local star Lance Dewease, who started third, dropped from contention with mechanical ills on the eighth lap.

That set the stage for a spirited battle between the former champ and the current star. Sweet hounded Schatz for several laps before poking his nose in front to lead the 12th lap. Schatz returned the favor a lap later and would continue to lead until the 24th lap.

That's when 12th-place-starter Brent Marks would show his strength and grab away the lead in a four-car battle that also included Dillsburg's Anthony Macri.

The race wasn't over yet, however, with Marks in front and several others in close pursuit, now including David Gravel.

Danny Dietrich, who was about to be overlapped, got sideways in front of Marks on the 29th lap. Marks nearly came to a stop, dropping several positions. All the cars kept going and the caution flag did not come out. Sweet emerged back on top and stayed there to the finish, with Marks regaining the second spot in the closing laps.

"I think Brent had the car to beat," Sweet said on the Outlaws website. "We had the car to run second, but he was better than us at moving around and going through traffic. It's still one of the best cars I've ever had here, but we need to recognize there's room to grow. A win is win, though, especially in central Pennsylvania. We had a bad weekend at Eldora (Ohio), so to rebound with a win gives us some confidence going to Williams Grove."

The Outlaws travel to Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County

on Friday and Saturday for the Morgan Cup.

"He (Dietrich) just got all crossed up in front of me, and I had to check up and get over the cushion to get around him," Marks said about the lapped-traffic incident. "It's disappointing, but still a really great run for us. It's a lot of fun to be up here battling guys like Brad and Donny like that. This car has been awesome lately. These World of Outlaws raced are never over until they're over."

Macri finished third on Wednesday at Lincoln, with Gravel and Schatz in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, James McFadden, Aaron Reutzel and T.J. Stutts.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com. The World of Outlaws contributed information for this report.