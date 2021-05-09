DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: T.J. Stutts grabs Lincoln Speedway win during rainy weekend

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

In a weekend of rainouts, Lincoln Speedway managed to beat the weather, and T.J. Stutts raced to his first win of the season.

Stutts’ first career Lincoln 410 sprint win was worth $4,000.

With the event run under World of Outlaws lineup procedures, Stutts was able to lead all 30 laps from the pole position after winning the dash earlier in the evening. While Stutts was scored the leader of every lap, he did have some serious challenges from York’s Chase Dietz, who actually slipped past Stutts several times during the race.

In fact, Dietz was right along side Stutts off the final turn and fell short of the win by just .064 of second at the line. Dover’s Alan Krimes finished third, with Freddie Rahmer edging Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri for fourth by just .001 of a second. Rounding out the top 10 were Jim Siegel, Devon Borden, Dylan Cisney, Brandon Rahmer and Danny Dietrich.

Mike Enders drew the second starting spot for the 25-lap super-sportsman feature and led every lap to score the win. For Enders, who has suffered through a dismal early season, it marked his first win of the year, although it was his fourth career super-sportsman win at Lincoln.

Jay Fannasy finished second, with Russ Mitten coming from ninth for third. Kenny Edkin and 10th-starter Frankie Herr completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dave Hollar, who started from the pole and ran second for most of the race, Chase Gutshall, John Edkin, Eric Rutz and Matt Ondek.

Manchester’s Patrick McClane won the extreme stock feature, with Donnie Broderick, Red Lion’s Bob Scott Jr., Chase Rehbein and Jordan Fulton in the top five.

A special 15-lap feature for the five cars that didn’t meet the extreme-stock rules was won by Carter Shank.

Rain: The rest of the local slate was washed out over the weekend, with Williams Grove and Trailway speedways falling victim on Friday, and Port Royal, Selinsgrove and BAPS speedways losing to the weatherman on Saturday.

Marks, Haudenschild take Outlaw wins: The World of Outlaws weekend at Eldora, Ohio, was also hampered by weather with Friday’s event being postponed to Saturday afternoon after Friday’s rain made the track unsafe for action that night.

Saturday became a two-show day.

In the afternoon event, local racer Brent Marks scored the big win over Aaron Reutzel, Donny Schatz, David Gravel and Carson Macedo. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart tangled while battling Reutzel at midrace and suffered a flat tire. He was able to rejoin at the rear and came back for ninth. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 16th and Brock Zearfoss 19th.

In the evening race Sheldon Haudenschild, who came up light at the scales following the an apparent second-place finish in the first race, passed Schatz on the final lap for the win. Schuchart, who started 21st, also passed Schatz on the final lap for second. Schatz, Ian Madsen and Allen completed the top five. Zearfoss was 12th and Marks 18th.

Shultz, Cannon, Franek take 360 sprint wins: While the United Racing Club 360 sprints were able to complete their visit to the western reaches of the area, they did so with fewer-than-normal cars because of the threat of rain.

Friday at Bedford, Jason Shultz bested a field of 11 cars to score the win over Josh Weller, Ryan Stillwaggon, Dallas Schott and Tyler Denochek.

Saturday at Cumberland, Maryland, Etters’ Pat Cannon scored the win over a field of 14 cars. Cannon’s win came over Andy Best, Derek Locke, Weller and Shultz.

Davie Franek won the ESS 360 sprint race at Genesee, New York, on Saturday with Matt Farnham, Paulie Colagiovanni, Danny Varin and Denny Peebles in the top five.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.