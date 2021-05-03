Brent Marks drives to $5,200 triumph in Kevin Gobrecht Memorial at BAPS Motor Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Brent Marks won Sunday’s Kevin Gobrecht Memorial 410 sprint race at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Marks’ win in the 30-lap event at the northern York County track was worth $5,200.

Polesitter Ryan Smith led the first eight laps of the race before Danny Dietrich grabbed the lead away.

After that, a real dogfight for the top spot ensued.

Dietrich was forced to hold three different drivers at bay for much of the rest of the race. In addition to Marks, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri and Freddie Rahmer were also involved with chances at taking away the lead.

Washington state teenager Devon Borden entered the fray as well, getting as high as fourth, before drifting to a stop with mechanical troubles just two laps from the finish.

On the restart, Marks took his shot at the lead, taking control as the leaders raced to the white flag with one lap remaining.

Marks went on to win over Dietrich, with Macri in third. Rahmer, however got turned around off the final turn, allowing Smith to get back up to fourth, with Hanover’s Dylan Norris getting through for fifth in a Gobrecht tribute car.

Rounding out the top 10 were Kerry Madsen, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II, J.J. Grasso and Gerard McIntyre Jr. Rahmer was credited with 16th.

Billy Pauch Jr won the 358 modified feature over Jeff Strunk, Jared Umbenhour, Jack Buitler and Louden Reimert.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.