WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: York County drivers pick up multiple victories

Thomasville’s Chad Trout raced to his first win of the season in Saturday’s 30-lap 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway.

The $4,000 victory was the York County driver's fourth career win at the Adams County track and his first in nearly a year.

As he did the week before, Scott Fisher grabbed the early lead from his front-row starting spot. This time it was York’s Cory Haas who took the top spot from Fisher on the 11th lap. Haas led until he was sidelined with mechanical problems on the 17th lap.

That turned the lead over to Trout, who had started fourth. Trout led the rest of the way despite constant pressure from Jim Siegel. Siegel, however, also had his hands full with Danny Dietrich and Freddie Rahmer, who came up from midpack to challenge. Rahmer passed Siegel on the final turn, but Siegel was able to edge him at the line, with Dietrich in fourth. Second-year driver Aaron Bollinger completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Brandon Rahmer, Fisher, York’s Bradley Howard, Dover’s Alan Krimes and T.J. Stutts, who started 21st.

York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh took advantage of a pole starting position to lead all 25 laps of the opening race of the Summer Series for the 358 sprints. Rohrbaugh’s division-leading 18th career Lincoln 358 sprint win was worth $1,500.

Justin Foster dogged Rohrbaugh the whole distance, but had to settle for second, with Kody Hartlaub in third. Wellsville’s Chris Frank and York’s Travis Scott completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brett Wanner, Kyle Denmyer, Steve Owings, Cody Fletcher and Tim McClelland.

Jeff Paulson won the PennMar vintage race.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Dillsburg driver triumphs at Port Royal: Another York County driver, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, raced to the $4,000 win at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday.

Macri’s win was his third overall this season, which leads the area.

Macri raced to his victory over a fast-closing Brent Marks, with Lance Dewease in third. Logan Wagner and Ryan Smith rounded out the top five at Juniata County facility. Completing the top 10 were Dylan Cisney, Jeff Halligan, Mike Wagner, Michael Walter II and Gerard McIntyre Jr.

In another win for a York County driver, York’s Rick Eckert got his first win of the season in the late-model feature.

Eckert took the victory over Ross Robinson, with Dylan Yoder, Tyler Bare and Gary Stuhler in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Jeff Rine, Marvin Winters, Austin Berry, Newberrytown’s Jason Covert and Hayes Mattern.

York Haven’s Dave Grube won the 305 sprint feature over Ken Duke Jr., earning yet another win for a York County driver.

Edkin triumphs at BAPS: Kenny Edkin became the first repeat winner of the season in super-sportsman competition at BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday.

Edkin’s second win in a row came after a battle with series veteran Rich Eichelberger of Dillsburg. Edkin led the first 18 laps before Eichaelberger took over the top spot. Edkin was back on top for the final two laps to best Eichelberger for the win at the northern York County speedway.

Chase Gutshall, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Frankie Herr completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Russ Mitten, Tony Jackson, John Edkin, Mike Enders and Troy Rhome.

Jackson was not to be denied in the wingless super-sportsman event. He led from the 12th lap to the end of the 20-lap feature. Steve Wilbur finished second in the event that saw four different leaders. Billy Brian Jr., Kevin Gutshall and Dellinger completed the top five.

Dover’s Jed Latshaw led all 20 laps to win the limited-late-model feature for another York County win, with Shaun Miller, Dover’s Chase Billet, Troy Miller and Travis Mease in the top five.

Adam Campbell was the limited-stock winner.

Heimbach victorious at Selinsgrove: Hometown hero Blane Heimbach bested the invading American Sprint Car Series National 360 Sprint Car Tour to win at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday.

Heimbach’s win at the Snyder County facility was worth $4,000. Heimbach passed 410 regular Steve Buckwalter late in the race and went on to the victory over Buckwalter, with Derek Locke making some late-race moves for third. Matt Covington and Blake Hahn completed the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Westbrook, Devon Borden, Jason Shultz, Davie Franek and Etters’ Pat Cannon.

Andrew Yoder scored his second win of the weekend in the limited-late-model feature. Yoder, who also won Friday at Clinton County Speedway, bested Devin Hart for the win, with Trent Breenaman, Jared Folkroad and Steve Todurow in the top five. Jake Jones won the roadrunner feature.

Miller shines at Hagerstown: Barry Miller won Saturday’s late-model-sportsman feature at Hagerstown Speedway, with Kyle Lear, Frankie Gordon, Donnie Farling and Jakob Piper in the top five.

Ray Love Jr. was the crate late-model winner at the northern Maryland track, while Jeremy Tinsman topped the pure stocks and Trevor Larrick was the hobby-stock winner.

Sweet dominates Outlaws: Brad Sweet scored a three-win weekend with the World of Outlaws.

Thursday, Sweet won at Jacksonville, Illinois, besting Donny Schatz, David Gravel, Carson Macedo and Rico Abreu. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was sixth, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 10th and Brock Zearfoss was 12th.

Sweet won again Friday at I-70 in Missouri, with Brian Brown, Gravel, Macedo and Kyle Larson in the top five. Schuchart was again 10th, with Allen in 20th and Zearfoss in 21st.

Saturday, again at I-70, it was Sweet over Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, Larson and Schatz. Zearfoss was seventh, Schuchart was 10th and Allen was 15th.

Friday postponements: Racing at Williams Grove and Trailway speedways was postponed Friday because of the high-wind warnings.

As it turns out Williams Grove in Cumberland County suffered some major wind damage that night, with fences and billboards being blown over. The All Star race at Lernerville in western Pennsylvania was rained out on Friday.

Peck tops All Stars: Justin Peck, a two-time winner on the local circuit this season, won Saturday’s All Star feature at Sharon, Ohio. Peck’s win came over Cole Duncan, Ian Madsen, Zeb Wise and Bill Balog.

Jeffrey takes Knoxville win: Lynton Jeffrey, who spent the early part of the season racing in this area, was the 410 sprint winner at Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday.

