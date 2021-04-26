SUNDAY'S DIRT-TRACK RACING: Brent Marks drives to $5,000 win at Selinsgrove Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Brent Marks got his first win of the season in Sunday’s Ray Tilley Classic at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Marks picked up $5,000 for his 410 sprint victory in the 30-lap event at the Snyder County facility.

Marks first won the Tilley Classic in 2013 and became the first repeat winner of the event held in honor of the speedway’s all-time career leading sprint winner.

Marks started second and stalked polesitter Anthony Macri, of Dillsburg, for the first eight laps of the race before taking over the top spot.

Marks went on to secure the victory over Macri, although second spot did change hands a few times in the closing laps. In the end it was Macri in second, with Justin Peck, Danny Dietrich and Dylan Cisney in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were York’s Chase Dietz, Kerry Madsen, Lucas Wolfe, Blane Heimbach and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody.

Dan Stone dueled with Andrew Yoder for the first half of the 25-lap super-late-model feature before driving to his first victory of the season and eighth career triumph at Selinsgrove. It was worth $3,000.

Jeff Rine eventually took second in the super-late-model contest, followed by Dylan Yoder, Gene Knaub and Andrew Yoder. Rounding out the top 10 were Jim Bernheisel, Andy Haus, Shaun Jones, Jim Yoder and Scott Flickinger.

OTHER SUNDAY DIRT RACING

Thorson takes USAC win at Path Valley: Tanner Thorson got his second win of the United States Auto Club National Sprint Car Tour’s first Eastern Swing of the season on Sunday evening at Path Valley Speedway in Franklin County.

Thorson, who also won at Big Diamond, took the win over Justin Grant, Kevin Thomas Jr., Alex Bright and Brandon Mattox. The rest of the top 10 featured Jake Swanson, Steven Drevicki, Robert Ballou, Thomas Meseraull and Chase Stockon.

Gravel grabs Outlaws triumph: David Gravel won Sunday’s make-up World of Outlaws 410 sprint race at Bristol, Tennessee, to secure a sweep of the weekend there.

The win was worth $25,000.

Donny Schatz was second, followed by Aaron Reutzel, Giovanni Scelzi and Paul McMahan. Carson Macedo was sixth, followed by Brock Zearfoss, Spencer Bayston, James McFadden and Cory Eliason. Hanover's Logan Schuchart was 19th.

