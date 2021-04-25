WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: Tyler Ross drives to $4,000 sprint win at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Tyler Ross raced to his first win of the season in Saturday’s 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Ross’ win in the 30-lap event was worth $4,000 and marked his second career sprint win at the Adams County track.

Ross started the feature from the 12th position and made some bold outside moves to quickly reach the top five. He then methodically worked his way forward, taking the lead from polesitter Scott Fisher on the 16th lap. From there, Ross drove to victory over Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, with Dover’s Alan Krimes getting third.

Freddie Rahmer drove from 15th to finish fourth, with York’s Chase Dietz completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jim Siegel, Brandon Rahmer, York’s Glenndon Forsythe, Lewisberry’s Jordan Givler and Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II. Fisher ended up 11th.

Mike Altobelli won the 25-lap Mid Atlantic Modified feature, taking the lead on the ninth lap. Mike Franklin, Cody Oliver, Steve Axtell and Brandon Householder completed the first five.

Bob Stough drove to victory in the 20-lap legends feature. Stough took the top spot from Steven Wurtzer on the seventh lap. Wurtzer stayed close, and Jeremy Ott joined the battle, with the finish showing Stough, Ott and Wurtzer the top three, with just .207 of a second separating them at the checkered flag. Chris Transeau and Travis Perry completed the top five.

Coupled with his win Friday at Trailway, Transeau claimed the championship of the weekend’s Trailway/Lincoln Shootout for the legends cars. Following Transeau on Friday at Trailway were Austin Bellamare, Seth Kearchner, Perry and Travis McClelland.

OTHER REGIONAL DIRT-TRACK RACING

Buckwalter wins at Port Royal: Steve Buckwalter raced to his first win of the season in Port Royal Speedway’s 410 sprint feature Saturday.

Buckwalter scored his $4,000 victory at the Juniata County facility over Dylan Cisney, with Justin Whittall, Tyler Bear and Danny Dietrich in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Blane Heimbach, Logan Wagner, Gerard McIntyre Jr. and Kody Lehman.

In the United Racing Club 360 sprint feature, Jason Shultz raced to the victory over Ryan Smith, with Macri, Adam Carberry and Michael Walter II in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Robbie Kendall, Andy Best, Kyle Smith, Paulie Colagiovnni and Jordan Thomas.

Ken Duke Jr. won the 305 sprint feature over Kassidy Kreitz, with York Haven’s Dave Grube, Garrett Bard and York Haven’s Austin Reed in the top five.

Wolfe triumphs at Grove: Lucas Wolfe got his first win of the season in Friday’s 25-lap 410 sprint feature at Williams Grove Speedway.

Wolfe’s 22nd career win at the Cumberland County track was worth $5,000.

Wolfe started from the pole position and led every lap, while most eyes were on the drivers who finished second and third. Justin Peck raced from 14th to second, while Freddie Rahmer came from 13th for third.

Dylan Cisney and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dover’s Alan Krimes, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Dover’s Chad Trout and York’s Chase Dietz.

Derek Locke won his second feature in as many 358 sprint races at the Grove this season. Locke came from sixth at the start to take the lead from Matt Findley on the 14th of 20 laps. Findley finished second, followed by Zach Newlin, Steve Owings, Zachary Cool, Scott Fisher, Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Cody Fletcher, Chad Criswell and Devin Adams in the top 10.

Leary victorious at BAPS: C.J. Leary won the United States Auto Club national sprint feature at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Leary’s win came over Justin Grant, with Chris Windham, Alex Bright and Brady Bacon in the top five at the northern York County facility.

In the super-sportsman feature, a 30-lap event honoring Larry Jackson, Kenny Edkin drove to his first win of the season, taking the lead from Chase Gutshall on the fifth lap. Russ Mitten finished second, with Gutshall, Tony Jackson and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jay Fannasy, Chris Meleason, Matt Ondek, Mike Enders and Frankie Herr.

Johnny Palm won the extreme stock feature over Bill Powell, Red Lion’s Bob Scott Jr., Dover’s Austin Hogue and Dover’s Andrew Hogue.

Bacon takes Grandview win: Thursday’s USAC national sprint event at Grandview Speedway in Berks County fell to Brady Bacon over Kevin Thomas Jr., Robert Ballou, Tanner Thorson and Jake Swanson. Craig Von Dohran won the modified event.

Friday at Big Diamond Speedway in Schuylkill County, Thorson won the USAC national sprint event over Swanson, Thomas, Bacon and Leary. Billy Pauch Jr. was the modified winner.

Bard first at Clinton County: The 305 sprint feature at Clinton County Speedway on Friday was won by Garrett Bard over Jeff Weaver Jr., Scott Lutz, Ken Duke Jr. and Aaron Jacobus.

Saturday’s 305 sprint event at Maryland’s Hagerstown Speedway was rained out.

Gravel tops Outlaws: Friday’s World of Outlaws 410 sprint event at Bristol, Tennessee, saw David Gravel pick up the win over Aaron Reutzel, Carson Macedo, Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Donny Schatz.

Kyle Larson was sixth, Brock Zearfoss was 10th, Tim Shaffer was 17th, Ryan Taylor was 18th and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 20th.

Saturday’s event at Bristol was rained out and postponed until Sunday.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.