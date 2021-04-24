Lucas Wolfe goes wire to wire to take 410 sprint win at Williams Grove Speedway

STEVE HEISER

Lucas Wolfe wired the field for the 25-lap 410 sprint victory at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night, taking his first oval win since July of 2019.

Wolfe started on the pole of the feature aboard the Allebach No. 5W and never looked back to record his 22nd career Grove win.

In the 20-lap 358 sprint main, Derek Locke won for the second week in a row to notch his fifth career Grove victory and tie his father Howie on the all-time win list.

In the 410 feature, a hard-charging Justin Peck, who started 14th, finished second aboard the Tom Buch No. 13. Freddie Rahmer, who started 13th in the field, came on strong during the second half as well, driving up to third for the finish. Dylan Cisney was fourth and Kyle Moody was fifth. Sixth through 10th went to Alan Krimes, Anthony Macri, Troy Wagaman Jr., Chad Trout and Chase Dietz.

Heats went to Wolfe, Moody and Trout with Lance Dewease taking the consolation race before scratching for the main event.

In the 358 feature, Matt Findley was second, followed by Zach Newlin, Steve Owings and Zachary Cool. Scott Fisher, Chris Frank, Cody Fletcher, Chad Criswell and Devin Adams rounded out the top 10.

Information for this story was provided by Williams Grove Speedway.