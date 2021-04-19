York County driver returns from western Pa. track with $6,000 All Star triumph

STEVE HEISER

A York County driver traveled to western Pennsylvania and came home a $6,000 winner on Sunday night.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri triumphed at Bedford Speedway in the Johnny Grum Classic in a All Star Circuit of Champions 410 sprint event.

Macri’s victory came just one night after his impressive charge from 21st to second in the Keith Kauffman Classic at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County in another All Star event.

Macri’s Sunday win at Bedford was accomplished from the outside of row two, utilizing a restart with eight laps remaining to work by race-long leader and California invader, Rico Abreu.

“These guys gave me one hell of a car all weekend long and it finally paid off,” Macri said in Bedford’s victory lane. “I don’t know what to say, I’m out of breath. I just tried to pace myself there at the end and not do anything stupid.”

Abreu, who started on the pole by way of dash victory, led the first 22 circuits of the 30-lap contest before Macri managed to get by him.

Once claiming the top spot, Macri was untouchable. Abreu held on to claim second, followed by Paul McMahan, Cory Eliason and Kyle Reinhardt.

Justin Peck took sixth, followed by Tim Shaffer, Ian Madsen, Mike Wagner and Brent Marks.

Drake Troutman won the e-mod feature.

Davenport victorious at Port Royal: Jonathan Davenport won the Lucas Oil Late Model Series feature at Port Royal on Sunday evening.

Davenport’s win came over Shane Clanton with Brandon Sheppard, Chris Ferguson and Stormy Scott in the top five.

Shawn Shoemaker won the limited-late-model feature over Derick Garman, Devin Hart, Jared Folkroad and Andrew Yoder.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Bryan Householder contributed to this report. Information for this story was provided by the All Star Circuit of Champions.