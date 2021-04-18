WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: Freddie Rahmer wins thriller for first Lincoln win of season

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Defending track champion Freddie Rahmer scored his first Lincoln Speedway win of the season on Saturday evening.

Rahmer’s win in the 33-lap Weldon Sterner Memorial race at the Adams County track was worth $6,900. The win was Rahmer’s second overall this season and his 15th career Lincoln win.

The Sterner Memorial ended with a thrilling last lap that saw three different drivers lead on the final circuit. Track point leader Tim Shaffer started from the pole position and led the first 32 laps of the event, with several challenges. Meanwhile, Rahmer, who started fourth, and York’s Tim Dietz, who started fifth, had a battle of their own going for second, which at times included the leader.

On the final lap, Rahmer went from second to first, back to second and then back to first. Shaffer went from first to third and then back to second, while Dietz went from third to first and back to third. In the end, the top three cars crossed the line with just .306 of a second separating all three.

Rahmer got the win over Shaffer and Dietz, with Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr., Brandon Rahmer, Aaron Bollinger and York’s Glenndon Forsythe.

Ashley Cappetta led all 20 laps of the 358 sprint feature for her first win of the season. Second-place finisher Justin Foster pulled alongside Cappetta on numerous occasions, but was unable to get all the way past her. Matt Findley, Wyatt Hinkle and York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Esh, Hellam’s Adrian Shaffer, Steve Owings, Mason Chaney and Hayden Miller.

OTHER WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING

Wagner wins $10,000 at Port Royal: Three-time defending track champion Logan Wagner returned to victory lane for the first time this season at Port Royal Speedway Saturday evening.

Wagner’s first win of the season came in a big one. He collected $10,000 for besting the All Stars in the Keith Kauffman Classic for his 10th career Port win.

Wagner started fourth at the Juniata County track and took the lead from Tyler Courtney on the 22nd of 30 laps. Courtney would later suffer a flat tire. Wagner drove to his victory over 21st-starter Anthony Macri of Dillsburg. Ian Madsen finished third, with Hanover’s Jacob Allen and Lance Dewease in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, Tony Stewart, Mike Wagner, Rico Abreu and Cory Eliason

Trent Brenneman won the limited-late-model feature over Andrew Yoder and Devin Hart.

Kyle Larson triumphs at the Grove: Kyle Larson made the most of his first 410 sprint start of the season on Friday, winning the Tommy Classic at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.

Larson, who has won in midgets and the NASCAR Cup Series already this season, collected $6,000 for his Friday evening victory.

Larson started second in the 30-lap All Star-sanctioned feature and trailed pole-sitter Lance Dewease for the first nine laps. Once in front, Larson was able to keep the lead, although Dewease and Freddie Rahmer closed several times in lapped traffic.

In the end it was Larson over Dewease, Rahmer, Ian Madsen and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri. Completing the top 10 were Tony Stewart, Tim Shaffer, Kerry Madsen, Tyler Courtney and Paul McMahan.

Defending track champion Derek Locke opened the 358 sprint season with a win. Locke came from the eighth starting position to take the lead from Tyler Brehm on the 12th of 20 laps. Brehm finished second, with Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Cody Fletcher and Kyle Denmyer in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chad Criswell, Brett Wanner, Matt Findley, Scott Fisher and Zach Newlin.

Tony Stewart earns All Star win in Virginia: The All Stars started their weekend swing on Thursday at the Virginia Motor Speedway.

There, Tony Stewart picked up a last-lap win after leader Justin Peck suffered a flat tire. Stewart’s win came over Kerry Madsen, with Peck slipping to third. York’s Chase Dietz was fourth, with Paul McMahan, Kyle Reinhardt, Cap Henry, Zeb Wise, Tyler Courtney and Brent Marks in the top 10.

Other local racers in the feature included Lucas Wofle in 11th, Dover’s Chad Trout in 12th, Tyler Esh in 13th, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri in 20th and Danny Dietrich in 21st.

Jackson races to BAPS win: Tony Jackson raced to his first super-sportsman win of the season Saturday at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Jackson won over Chase Gutshall, with Kenny Edkin, Matt Ondek and Chris Meleason in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Frankie Herr, John Edkin, Russ Mitten, Brogue’s Tyler Wolford and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger.

The limited-late-model feature saw Troy Miller score the win over Ben Whitaker, Wayne Pfeil, Chuck Shutz and Chad Smith.

Seth Kearchner won the Legends feature over Travis Perry, Chris Transeau, Stephen Wurtzer and Craley’s Bill Diehl.

Dover’s Andrew Hogue won the extreme-stock feature over Bill Powell, Johnny Palm, Donnie Broderick and Dover’s Austin Hogue.

Steve Davis won the 602 modified feature.

McCreadie shines at Hagerstown: Tim McCreadie scored a last-lap win in the Lucas Oil Late Model Red Nininger Memorial race at Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday.

McCreadie slipped past Ricky Thornton Jr. in lapped traffic on the final lap for the $15,000 win. Thornton, Jonathan Davenport, Gregg Satterlee and Tyler Erb completed the top five.

Cody Kershner won the pure-stock feature.

