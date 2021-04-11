WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: Tim Shaffer becomes Lincoln's first repeat 410 winner in 2021

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

It took seven races, but on Saturday evening, Tim Shaffer became the first repeat 410 sprint winner at Lincoln Speedway this season.

Shaffer collected $4,000 for his third career Lincoln win.

Second-year racer Arron Bollinger grabbed the early race lead from his outside front-row starting spot at the Adams County track. Bollinger was well out front when he entered lapped traffic, which allowed Shaffer and third-place runner, Chase Dietz, of York, to close.

The 23rd of 30 laps decided the fate of the race. Dietz made a bold move around Shaffer in lapped traffic, while at the same time, Bollinger bobbled for an instant on the fourth turn. Dietz and Bollinger’s cars met at the exit of the corner, with both crashing out of the race. The incident turned the lead over to Shaffer, who had started sixth, and he went on to the win.

Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter rode home second ahead of Hanover’s Dylan Norris. Freddie Rahmer came from the 15th starting spot for fourth, with Tyler Ross completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Shiloh’s Landon Myers, Billy Dietrich and Austin Bishop.

It should be noted that after racing at Port Royal in the late afternoon, Danny Dietrich made it to Lincoln in time for the third heat race. He started 22nd in the feature and was one of six drivers to advance 11 spots, finishing 11th.

Second-year racer Hayden Miller secured his first 358 sprint win, leading all the way in the 20-lap feature. While Miller led the whole distance, he had several challengers — first, veteran Steve Owings and later in the race, fellow second-year racer Zane Rudisill. Rudisill finished second, with Owings, Kody Hartlaub and Cody Fletcher in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were West York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh, Hanover’s Cody Phillips, York’s Jordan Strickler, Matt Findley and Justin Foster.

Scott Schaeffer won the vintage outlaw feature.

Dillsburg driver wins at Port Royal: Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri raced to his first win of the season in the 25-lap 410 sprint feature at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday.

Macri started sixth and raced to the front to secure the $4,000 victory at the Juniata Country facility. Logan Wagner finished second, with Gerard McIntyre Jr. in third. Danny Dietrich and Jeff Halligan completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Cisney, Blane Heimbach, A.J. Flick, Jason Shultz and Kerry Madsen.

Alex Bright raced to the victory in the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprint feature at the Port. Bright’s win came over defending series champion Steve Drevicki, with Briggs Danner in third. Joey Biasi and Chris Allen Jr. completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Carmen Perigo Jr., Damon Paul, Tommy Kunsman, Ed Aiken and Mike Thompson.

Devin Hart won the limited-late-model feature over Kenny Yoder, Andrew Yoder, Todd Snook and Shaun Miller.

Stuhler gets 355th win at Hagerstown: Like the famous bunny on TV, Gary Stuhler just keeps going and going.

Stuhler scored his first career late-model win in 1975 at Lincoln Speedway. Saturday at Hagerstown Speedway in Maryland, Stuhler raced to his 355th career late-model win.

Stuhler battled with Matt Cosner for the win. Cosner settled for second, followed in the top five by Tyler Bare, Justin Weaver and Drake Troutman. Newberrytown’s Jason Covert finished sixth.

Troutman then bested Brad Kline to win the Mid-Atlantic modified feature. Scot Sipes was the hobby-stock winner.

Satterlee victorious at Selinsgrove: Gregg Satterlee won the United Late Model Series feature at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County on Saturday.

Satterlee’s win came over Max Blair, with Dylan Yoder, Jeff Rine and Dan Stone in the top five.

Justin Mills won the 305 sprint feature over Christian Rumsey, Doug Dodson, Ken Duke Jr. and Nick Sweigart. Keith Bissiger was the roadrunner winner.

Ott shines at BAPS: Jeremy Ott bested the legends feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County on Saturday.

Ott’s win came over Alex Robinson, Travis Perry, Stephen Wurtzer and Scott Houdenshell.

Brian Walls was the street-stock winner over Niklas Stoudt, Jasen Geesaman, Jim Palm and Eric Tripp.

Wellsville’s Michael Goodwin scored his second extreme-stock win of the season over Hunter Fulton, Dover’s Austin Hogue, Manchester’s Patrick McClane and Bill Powell.

Steve Davis topped the 602 modifieds, Robert Nicklow was the limited-stock winner and Roland Brown bested the classic cars.

McFadden, Macedo take Outlaw wins: Friday, the World of Outlaws sprint cars raced at Kokomo, Indiana, with James McFadden taking the win over Brad Sweet, Justin Peck, Ian Madsen and Sheldon Haudenschild. Brock Zearfoss was 13th, Hanover's Jacob Allen was 20th and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 22nd.

Saturday at Haubstadt, Indiana, Carson Macedo outdueled McFadden for the win, with Tyler Courtney, Hunter Schurenberg and Aaron Reutzel in the top five. Allen was 15th, Schuchart was 19th and Zearfoss was 26th.

Lathroum triumphs at Potomac: Jamie Lathroum won Friday’s late-model feature at Potomac Speedway in Maryland over Kyle Hardy, Jason Miller, Justin Weaver and Sam Archer.

Bard wins at Bedford: Garrett Bard was the 305 sprint winner at Bedford Speedway over Butch Garvey and Jeff Weaver Jr.

Grove, Trailway, BAPS rained out: Williams Grove and Trailway speedways both fell victim to persistent drizzle on Friday evening. BAPS Motor Speedway's show on Sunday was also rained out.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.