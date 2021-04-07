Australian drives York-based car to $5,000 sprint win at revamped New Jersey track

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Some well-known central Pennsylvania 410 sprint drivers ventured to New Jersey on Tuesday night for a special show at a revamped track.

Bridgeport Motorsports Park played host to a program billed as the “Invasion of the Pennsylvania Posse Winged 410 Sprint Cars.”

Australian Kerry Madsen, driving Michael Barshinger’s York-based car, drove to the $5,000 triumph in the 30-lap feature. After starting second, Madsen led the final 25 laps to best pole-sitter Tim Shaffer by 1.428 seconds. Shaffer earned $3,000 for taking second.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was third, followed by Brent Marks and Ryan Smith. Rounding out the top 10 were Kyle Reinhardt in sixth, followed by Freddie Rahmer, Danny Dietrich, Tyler Ross and Justin Peck.

Bridgeport was formerly a 5/8th-mile oval, with big sweeping corners. Over the winter of 2019-2020, new promoter Doug Rose completely revamped the track on the edge of the Delaware River, constructing a new high-banked 4/10th-mile track that uses the front stretch of the old oval, but is mostly in the infield of the old track.

Dom Buffalino earned $3,000 for taking the 30-lap modified victory, followed by Ryan Krachun, Mike Maresca, Billy Pauch Jr. and Alex Yankowski. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Bouc, Craig Von Dohren, Joseph Watson, Jim Britt and Briggs Danner.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.