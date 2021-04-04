WEEKEND DIRT RACING: Billy Dietrich edges his brother for Lincoln Speedway win

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Billy Dietrich raced to his first win of the season in Lincoln Speedway’s 30-lap, 410 sprint feature Saturday.

Dietrich’s third career win in the 410 sprints at the Adams County track makes him the sixth winner in six races there this season. He earned $4,000.

Dietrich started second in the feature and grabbed the lead right from the start. For much of the race he appeared to be home free, but in the end he had some serious challenges from his younger brother, Danny, who pulled along side several times in the closing laps.

In the end, the elder Dietrich topped his brother for the win, with Dover’s Chad Trout crossing third. York’s Chase Dietz and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr. completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tim Shaffer, Dover’s Alan Krimes, Freddie Rahmer, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Jim Siegel.

West York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh added to his division-leading career win total with a victory in the 358 sprint 20-lap feature. The veteran driver now has 17 wins in 358 competition at Lincoln.

Rookie driver Riley Emig led the first three laps of the feature with serious pressure from Rohrbaugh before yielding the top spot. Emig would later spin out while running second, turning the position over to York’s Brett Strickler, who would finish there.

Cody Fletcher finished third, with Jon Stewart and York’s Jordan Strickler completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Brett Wanner, Tyler Esh, Kody Hartlaub, Kyle Denmyer and Wyatt Hinkle.

OTHER WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING

Dewease triumphs at Port Royal: Lance Dewease raced to his second win of the season on Saturday at Port Royal Speedway.

Dewease’s 117th career win at the Juniata County facility was worth $4,000.

Dewease scored the win over defending Port Royal champion Logan Wagner, with Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri in third. Western Pennsylvania driver George Hobaugh and Australian native Lynton Jeffrey wrapped up the top five.

Completing the top 10 were Mike Wagner, Dylan Cisney, Ryan Smith, Jeff Halligan and Kerry Madsen.

Mason Zeigler raced to the win in the super-late-model feature for his first victory of the season. Zeigler bested Colton Flinner for the win, with Ross Robinson, Dylan Yoder and Gregg Satterlee in the top five.

The 305 sprint feature found Nick Sweigart scoring the win over York Haven’s Dave Grube, with Garrett Bard, Justin Clark and Devin Adams completing the top five.

Lewisberry driver first in BAPS race: Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger became the third winner in as many super-sportsman races this season at BAPS Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Dellinger’s win at the northern York County track came over John Edkin, with Steve Fannasy in third. Completing the top five were Tony Jackson and Kenny Edkin. Rounding out the top 10 were Frankie Herr, Jay Fannasy, Chris Meleason, Russ Mitten and Mike Enders.

Dover’s Chase Billet got his second win in three races in the limited-late-model feature. Billet bested Troy Miller to score the victory, with Jed Latshaw, Devin Frey and Ben Whitaker in the top five.

York’s Patrick McClane won the extreme-stock feature over Red Lion’s Bob Scott Jr., Keith Bissinger, Dover’s Austin Hogue and Wellsville’s Michael Goodwin.

A.J. Hoffner was the limited-stock winner.

McClelland leads way at Trailway: Travis McClelland won Saturday’s legends feature at Trailway Speedway, besting Owen Dimm, Austin Bellemare, Stephen Wurtzer and Logan Carbaugh.

The 600cc micro-sprint feature at the Adams County track fell to Bradley Weber over Rodney Westhafer, Jim Young, Tyler Leese and Travis Keiser.

In the 270cc micro feature, Craig Myers was the winner over Mike Boyer, Brian Marriott, Wyatt Rutz and Tim McClelland.

Hart victorious at Hagerstown: Devin Hart won the late-model-sportsman feature at Hagerstown Speedway on Saturday, adding to an earlier win at Port Royal this season.

Donnie Farling, Jonathan Raley, Scott Palmer and Shawn Shoemaker completed the top five at the northern Maryland facility.

Other wins went to Joey Zambotti in the pure stocks, Tanner Karr in the crate late models and Scott Sipes in the hobby stocks.

Danner a winner at Bridgeport: Briggs Danner raced to the opening-night victory for the United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprints on Saturday in Bridgeport, New Jersey.

Danner’s win came over Alex Bright, with Joey Amantea, Steve Drevicki and Tommy Kunsman in the top five.

Peck takes All Star triumph: After his strong early-season performance’s in central Pennsylvania, Justin Peck opened the All Star series point season with a win at Attica, Ohio, on Saturday.

Peck’s win came over Zeb Wise, with Hunter Schuerenberg, Brent Marks and Cory Eliason in the top five. Lucas Wolfe was 22nd.

Sweet sweeps Outlaws event: Defending series champion Brad Sweet swept the two-day World of Outlaws sprint show at Peveley, Missouri, over the weekend.

In Friday’s feature, Sweet was the winner over Kraig Kinser, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild and Carson Macedo. Brock Zearfoss was 12th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 15th.

On Saturday, Sweet was the winner over Haudenschild, Giovanni Scelzi, Schuchart and James McFadden. Zearfoss was 16th and Allen was 18th.

No racing at Grove: Williams Grove Speedway's scheduled Friday show was not held because of freezing temperatures.

