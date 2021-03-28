WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: Jim Siegel triumphs at Lincoln for his first win since 2018

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Jim Siegel raced to his first 410 sprint win since the 2018 racing season in Saturday’s 30-lap feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Siegel’s 15th career win at the Adams County track was worth $4,000.

Siegel started fifth and became the race’s third different leader when he took over the top spot on the 23rd lap. York’s Bradley Howard led the first seven laps from the pole before Hanover’s Tim Wagaman wrested away the top spot after starting fourth. Siegel, meanwhile, was easing his way forward and grabbed the lead from Wagaman on the 23rd lap.

At the finish, Siegel was the winner over Wagaman, with York’s Chase Dietz, who started ninth, getting third. Lewisberry’s Jordan Givler and Dover’s Alan Krimes, who advanced from 21st, completed the top five.

Rounding out the first 10 were Tyler Ross, Howard, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and Brandon Rahmer.

Dillsburg’s Jaremi Hanson grabbed the lead from Mikell McGee on the sixth of 20 laps and then held off a last-lap charge from Doug Dodson to win the 305 sprint feature. Dodson finished second, with Don Melair, McGee and Daren Bolac in the top five.

Disney victorious at Port Royal: Hometown racer Dylan Cisney scored the $4,000 win in Port Royal’s 25-lap 410 sprint feature Saturday.

Cisney’s win at the Juniata County facility came over Jeff Halligan, with Danny Dietrich in third. Logan Wagner and his father, Mike Wagner, completed the first five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Peck, Etters’ Pat Cannon, Kerry Madsen, Lucas Wolfe and T.J. Stutts.

Jeff Rine won the late-model feature over York’s Rick Eckert, with Gary Stuhler in third. Those three drivers account for 731 wins on the local circuit. Dylan Yoder and Trevor Feathers completed the first five.

Devin Hart won the limited-late-model feature over Ryan Zook, with Todd Snook, Devin Frey and Derick Garman in the top five.

Peck shines at the Grove: Justin Peck became the area’s first two-time winner on the season with his $5,500 win at Williams Grove on Friday.

Peck led all 25 laps from his front-row starting spot at the Cumberland County track.

While Peck was driving away from the field, fellow front-row starter T.J. Stutts maintained the second spot for the whole race. York’s Chase Dietz finished third, with Tim Shaffer and Steve Buckwalter in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Freddie Rahmer, Kyle Reinhardt, Ryan Taylor, Danny Dietrich (who started 24th as the first alternate) and Brandon Rahmer.

Western Pennsylvania ace Max Blair scored his first career Grove win in the 30-lap late-model feature. Blair led all the way for the $3,000 victory. Second place was the hot spot in this race, as the closing laps saw Dover’s Coleby Frye grabbing the spot from Andy Haus. Neweberrytown’s Jason Covert also got by Haus at the end, with Kyle Lee completing the top five.

Second-generation late-model driver Bryan Bernheisel suffered back injuries when his car flipped over the first-turn guardrail in the first heat.

Gutshall wins at BAPS: Chase Gutshall raced to his first win of the season in the 25-lap super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday evening.

Gutshall’s win at the northern York County facility came over opening-night winner Frankie Herr, with Russ Mitten in third. Jay Fannasy and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Ondek, Tony Jackson, Timmie Barrick, Steve Fannasy and Devin Beidel.

Shaun Miller bested Dover’s Chase Billet for the limited-late-model win, with Wayne Pfeil, Randy Stoudt and Chuck Shultz in the top five.

Kory Sites was the street-stock winner over Jim Palm, Niklas Stoudt, Stan Wanner and Butch Helsel. Wellsville’s Michael Goodwin bested Dover’s Austin Hogue for the extreme-stock win. Roland Brown was the classic-car winner.

Walls shines at Hagerstown: Rodney Walls was Hagerstown’s late-model-sportsman winner Saturday, with Frankie Gordon, Scott Palmer, Tyler Emory and Austin Warrenfeltz in the top five at the Maryland track.

The crate late-model feature fell to Corey Almond over Tyler Hoy, Justin Kann, Al Shawver Jr. and Matt Glendon.

Jason Stoner bested Jamie Zentmyer for the pure-stock win and Scott Sipes was the hobby-stock winner.

Ryan Smith first at Bridgeport: Ryan Smith won Saturday’s United Racing Club 360 sprint season opener at Bridgeport, New Jersey.

Andy Best trailed Smith at the finish, with Dallas Schott, Jason Shultz and Derek Locke in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Brian Carber, Paulie Colagiovanni, Alex Bright, Josh Weller and Denny Peebles.

Friday at Bridgeport saw Kevin Nagy take the 305 sprint win over Dave Brown, with Dom Melair, Rory Janney and Bryant Davis in the top five.

Sweet leads Outlaws: After being rained out at the US36 Speedway on Friday, the World of Outlaws sprints raced at Lake Ozark, Missouri, on Saturday, with defending champion Brad Sweet taking the win over Sheldon Haudenschild.

James McFadden, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart and Carson Macedo completed the top five. Brent Marks was eighth, with Brock Zearfoss in 14th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen in 23rd.

Selinsgrove rained out: Selinsgrove Speedway's Sunday program of sprints and late models was rained out.

