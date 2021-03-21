WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: Dover's driver earns $4,000 triumph at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Dover’s Alan Krimes raced to his first 410 sprint win of the season Saturday at Lincoln Speedway.

Krimes’ $4,000 victory in the 30-lap feature event at the Adams County track was the 22nd career Lincoln win for the former two-time track champion.

Hanover’s Dylan Norris got the jump from the pole position and led the first lap of the feature before fellow front-row-starter Freddie Rahmer took over the top spot on the second lap. Rahmer held the top spot until the 26th lap, when Krimes, who started sixth, slipped by for the lead he would never relinquish.

Krimes went on to the win, while York’s Chase Dietz was also able to get by Rahmer for second. Rahmer was third, with 12th-starter Danny Dietrich in fourth and Brandon Rahmer in fifth. Rounding out the top 10 were Billy Dietrich, Tim Shaffer, Tyler Ross, Jim Siegel and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr.

After officially receiving his championship laurels from 2020 at intermission, Cody Fletcher proved it was no fluke by racing to victory in the 20-lap 358 sprint feature at Lincoln.

Fletcher started fifth, and took the lead from second-year 358 sprint racer Mason Chaney on the 13th lap. Chaney finished second, with Brett Wanner coming from the 16th starting spot for third. Zane Rudisill and Red Lion’s Zach Allman completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Esh, York’s Travis Scott, Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Justin Foster and Wyatt Hinkle.

Peck wins at Port Royal: Indiana’s Justin Peck scored his first local win on Saturday at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

Peck collected $4,000 for his win in the 25-lap feature.

Peck has been visiting the local circuit in the early part of the season before the All Star season kicks off, and made the most of a front-row starting spot at the Port to drive to victory.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri finished second, with three-time defending track champion Logan Wagner in third. Dylan Cisney and Mike Wagner completed the top five. Completing the top 10 were Blane Heimbach, Ryan Taylor, George Hobaugh, Jeff Halligan and Michael Walter II.

In the United Late Model Series super-late-model feature, Gregg Satterlee drove to victory over Michael Norris, with Max Blair, York’s Rick Eckert and Tyler Bare in the top five. Dylan Yoder, Ross Robinson, Jared Miley, Colton Flinner and Gary Stuhler completed the top 10.

Matt Parks won the limited-late-model feature over Andrew Yoder, Dillon Stake, Logan Robertson and Donnie Farling.

Herr victorious at BAPS: The top two drivers in the win column at BAPS Motor Speedway squared off in Saturday’s 25-lap super-sportsman opening-day feature, and in the end it was all-time win leader Frankie Herr in victory lane for his 26th career win at the northern York County facility.

Herr’s closest challenger for the win lead, Kenny Edkin, led the first 21 laps of the feature before Herr was able to slip by for the win. Edkin finished second, with Russ Mitten, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Chase Gutshall in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Mike Enders, Timmie Barrick, Brogue’s Tyler Wolford, Dillsburg’s Rich Eichelberger and Tony Jackson.

Dover’s Chase Billet won the opening limited-late-model race of the season over Troy Miller, with Sean Merkel, Randy Stoudt and Ben Whitaker in the top five.

North Carolina’s Billy Workman Jr. won the Legends feature over Jeremy Ott, Stephen Wurtzer, Scott Houdeshell and Landon Lewis.

Sachetti triumphs at Selinsgrove: Andy Bachetti won the Short Track Super Series modified event at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County on Saturday.

Bachetti’s win came over Anthony Perrigo, with Matt Sheppard, Mat Williamson and Kyle Coffey in the top five.

Grant Hilfiger won the 602 Crate Sportsman feature.

Haudenschild, Sweet top Outlaws: The World of Outlaws sprint cars had a two-day show at Texas’ Cotton Bowl Speedway over the weekend.

Friday, Sheldon Haudenschild raced to his second Outlaw win of the season, with Aaron Reutzel, Brad Sweet, Ian Madsen and Donny Schatz in the top five. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was 10th, Brent Marks was 18th, Brock Zearfoss was 20th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 22nd.

Saturday, Sweet raced to the win over Marks, with Cory Eliason, David Gravel and Haudenschild in the top five. Schuchart was sixth, Zearfoss was ninth and Allen was 25th.

Stenhouse, Mallet top USCS 360 sprints: The United Sprint Car Series 360 sprints had a two-day show in Luxley, Louisiana, over the weekend.

In Friday’s program, Haudenchild’s car owner, NASCAR racer Ricky Stenhose Jr., was the winner over Greg Wilson, Max Stambaugh, local racer Mark Smith and Danny Smith.

Saturday, Jordan Mallett won over Wilson, Mark Smith, Stenhouse and Danny Smith.

Wilbur leads way at Path Valley: Steve Wilbur won the opening wingless super-sportsman feature at Path Valley Speedway in Franklin County on Saturday.

