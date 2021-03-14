WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: Danny Dietrich drives to 410 sprint victory at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Danny Dietrich drove to the 410 sprint triumph on Saturday afternoon at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietrich collected $4,000 for his win in the 30-lap feature at the Adams County track. It was his first win of the season, but his 55th career Lincoln triumph.

The Lincoln feature got off to a rocky start when point leader Kyle Moody of Lewisberry spun on the first turn after starting third. While all of the other cars avoided Moody at that time, it set up a complete restart that didn’t go as well. Front-row starters Freddie Rahmer and York’s Bradley Howard tangled entering the first turn and this time 10 cars were involved in an incident, with Rahmer flipping. He was not injured.

Those events moved Dietrich from 16th to 11th before a lap was completed. Meanwhile, York’s Chase Dietz took over the top spot for the restart. Dietz led for 20 laps before a mechanical issue saw him hit the fourth-turn fence. That turned the lead over to Dover’s Chad Trout. Trout would lead until the 25th lap when Dietrich’s charge to the front was completed.

From there, Dietrich went on to the victory over Trout, with Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell in third. Jim Siegel and Tim Shaffer completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tyler Ross, Billy Dietrich, Dover’s Alan Krimes, Steve Buckwalter and Moody.

Jeremy Ott won the 20-lap legends feature after a see-saw battle with Jorjie Sweger. Sweger held the early lead, with Ott taking over on lap 10. Sweger was back in front on lap 12, Ott on lap 14 and Sweger on lap 15. Ott got back on top for good on lap 19.

In the end Craley’s Bill Diehl also nipped Sweger at the line for second by .036 seconds. In fact, just 1.001 seconds seperated the top six cars at the finish. Sweger finished third, with Bob Stough, Blaine Leppo and Seth Kearchner completing that top six.

Dewease wins at Port Royal: Lance Dewease got his first 410 sprint win of the season in Saturday evening’s feature at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County.

Dewease’s 116th career win at the Port was woth $5,500.

Dewease got the measure of Australian invader Kerry Madsen before the halfway point of the event, and went on to best Madsen for the win. Dylan Cisney finished third with Jeff Halligan and Logan Wagner in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Blane Heimbach, Hunter Schurenberg, Lynton Jeffrey and Justin Peck.

Trevor Feathers was the late-model winner, with Tyler Bare in second. Ross Robinson, Colton Flinner and Dan Stone completed the top five.

Outlaws action: The World of Outlaw sprint cars had two days of racing in the south, with Sheldon Haudenschild getting his first win of the season Friday at Columbus, Mississippi.

A late-race pass of Hanover’s Logan Schuchart ensured Haudenschild of the win, with Schuchart in second. Brad Sweet, Donny Schatz and Kasey Kahne completed the first five. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 12th, Brent Marks was 15th and Brock Zearfoss was 23rd.

Saturday, the Outlaws moved to Monroe, Louisiana, and David Gravel scored the win over Sweet. Schatz, Schuchart and Haudenschild completed the top five. Zearfoss was 10th, Allen was 12th and Marks was 17th.

Wilson wins USCS event: Greg Wilson made a late-race pass of local racer Mark Smith to win the United Sprint Car Series 360 sprint feature at Tuscumbie, Alabama, on Saturday.

Wilson was the winner over Smith, with Dale Howard, Landon Britt and Morgan Turpin in the top five. Davie Franek was eighth.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.