Tim Shaffer drives to $4,000 victory at Lincoln Speedway

STAFF REPORT

Tim Shaffer has found success with car owner Mike Heffner early in the 2021 central Pennsylvania dirt-track season.

Shaffer followed up his impressive hard-charger finish at last week’s Lincoln Speedway Ice Breaker 30 with a 30-lap win on Saturday afternoon back at the Adams County track. Shaffer took the lead on the 26th lap of the 410 sprint feature to earn his second career victory at the track. It was worth $4,000.

York's Glenndon Forsythe started on the pole of the 30-lap feature. Missouri driver, Hunter Schuerenberg lined up second. Schuerenberg was one of two invaders to make the trip to race against the Pennsylvania Posse despite the cold-and-windy weather. The second driver was Ohio native Ricky Peterson.

After taking the green flag, Schuerenberg took the lead going into the first turn. Billy Dietrich used the outside line to get by Shaffer on the start for third.

The first caution of the race came on the first lap, when Dover's Chad Trout came to a stop on the front stretch. Trout stopped to alert track officials about a potential safety issue with Brandon Rahmer’s No. 88 machine. It appeared that the tail tank of Rahmer’s car was coming loose. Rahmer went to the pits, and after assessing the situation, the team decided to park the car. Trout rejoined the field.

Schuerenberg led Forsythe, Dietrich, Shaffer and Lewisberry's Kyle Moody to the cone for the single-file restart. Schuerenberg had a solid restart and caught the tail end of the field by lap 6.

The yellow flag waved again on the seventh lap when Chad Trout had a right rear tire blow. Trout slowed on the front stretch in front of the leader, Schuerenberg, and the two made contact. Schuerenberg had visible front wing damage but opted to stay out on the track.

With significant damage to the front of Schuerenberg’s car, his lead began to dwindle. Shaffer took the lead by a nose at the line on 26th lap.

Shaffer crossed the line 2.409 seconds ahead of Schuerenberg for his second career win at Lincoln. Schuerenberg had a broken left front shock in addition to the damage to his front wing. Despite the damage, Scheurenberg held on to finish second. Dietrich finished third and Forsythe was fourth. Moody rounded out the top five.

Heat race winners were Shaffer, Spring Grove's Tim Glatfelter and Forsythe. Danny Dietrich was the hard charger, driving from his 15th starting spot to a sixth-place finish.

York's Chase Dietz took seventh, followed by Freddie Rahmer, Glatfelter and Rick Lafferty.

World of Outlaws: The World of Outlaws had a two-race weekend in Florida.

Friday, in a return to Voulsia County Speedway, where the Outlaws had raced earlier this season, Carson Macedo claimed the win after starting 10th. Macedo’s win came over Sam Hafertepe Jr., with Giovanni Scelzi in third. Donny Schatz and David Gravel completed the top five. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart finished ninth, with Brent Marks in 12th, Brock Zearfoss in 14th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen in 21st.

Saturday, the Outlaws moved to the East Bay Raceway for the first time in many years. Aaron Reutzel scored the win in front of a very large crowd. Reutzel’s victory came over defending Outlaw champ Brad Sweet, with Macedo in third. Schatz and Schuchart completed the top five. Zearfoss was seventh, Marks was 12th and Allen was 16th.

Smith takes 360 win: Local racer Mark Smith won the United Sprint Car Series 360 sprint race at Chatham, Louisiana, on Saturday.

Smith’s win came over Matt Covington, with Connor Leoffler, Dale Howard and Max Stambaugh in the top five. Davie Franek, another local racer, was 10th.

Port Royal postpones: Officials at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County elected to postpone their season opener because of predicted cold weather and wet grounds.

Some information for this story was provided by Lincoln Speedway.