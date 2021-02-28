Tim Wagaman opens local dirt-track season at Lincoln with first 410 sprint win since 2014

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Hanover's Tim Wagaman accepted his Most Improved Driver award right before the start of Saturday's Ice Breaker 30 at Lincoln Speedway.

He followed up his award acceptance with a season-opening victory at the Adams County track in the 410 sprint feature. He took home $5,000 for the triumph.

Wagaman lined up on the outside of the front row next to pole-sitter Kyle Moody. Lewisberry's Moody took the lead when the green flag dropped to kick off the 2021 regional dirt-track season.

Moody led Wagaman, Fawn Grove's Matt Campbell, Spring Grove's Tim Glatfelter and York's Chase Dietz to the cone for a sixth-lap restart.

Wagaman got to the outside of Moody going into the first turn and the two drag raced down the back stretch. Wagaman got by Moody going into the third turn to take the lead for good.

Wagaman crossed the line .257 seconds ahead of Moody for his first win since 2014. It was his second career 410 sprint win. Glatfelter finished third and Dover's Alan Krimes was fourth. Campbell completed the top five.

The rest of the top 10 featured Dillsburg's Anthony Macri, Brandon Rahmer; Dylan Cisney, Justin Peck and Tyler Ross. Peck started 18th and Ross started 19th.

Heat-race winners were Cisney, Krimes and Dylan Norris. Tim Shaffer was the hard charger, driving from his 24th starting spot to a 12th-place finish.

Early race dropouts included defending Icebreaker winner and last year's leading winner, Danny Dietrich, and defending track champion Freddie Rahmer.

Lincoln is back in action next Saturday with the 410 sprint cars and open practice. Racing starts at 2 p.m. with pit gates opening at 11:30 a.m. and grandstand gates opening at noon. The open practice is open to divisions on the 2021 Lincoln Speedway schedule.

Mississippi results: The United Sprint Car Series 360 sprints raced in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Friday before their show was rained out on Saturday.

In Friday’s event, New Yorker Paulie Colagiovanni, a frequent local visitor, scored the win over Dale Howard, Morgan Turpin, Ryan Timms and Max Stambaugh. Local racer Mark Smith finished eighth.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by Lincoln Speedway. Bryan Householder contributed to this report.