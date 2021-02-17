Mother Nature forces Lincoln Speedway to postpone it scheduled season-opening program

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Central Pennsylvania dirt-track fans will have to wait a little longer to see live racing action in 2021.

Lincoln Speedway announced Monday that it’s postponing its scheduled season opener, the Ice Breaker 30 for the 410 sprint cars, which was set for Saturday afternoon. That race was scheduled to be the season-opening event on the regional racing circuit.

In a news release, the Adams County track cited the weather for the postponement. There is still snow on the ground and about five to eight more inches of snow is predicted for Thursday. Additionally, the forecasted high temperature for Saturday is around 32 with 14 mph winds.

“We know that fans and race teams look forward to the Ice Breaker all off-season, there’s nothing better than seeing the shiny new racecars on the track for the first time.” said Jerry Parrish, Lincoln’s general manager, in the news release. “Everyone at Lincoln Speedway is excited to get the season started, and we look forward to getting the Ice Breaker in as soon as Mother Nature cooperates.”

The Ice Breaker is now scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. The long-range forecast looks much more promising. The highs for next week stretch into the 40s nearly every day, which should help with snow melt. Additionally, the forecast for Saturday, Feb. 27, calls for a high of 44 degrees with 8 mph winds and a 20% chance of precipitation.

Last year the Ice Breaker featured a strong turnout of fans and race cars, with Danny Dietrich earning his second career opening-day victory. The Ice Breaker has been run in February for 14 of the last 25 years. The first attempt at a February race came in 1994. That year the race was pushed back four weeks and a day due to weather. Following the first attempt, the track ran successfully in February for six years.

If Lincoln would’ve been able to get the race in this coming Saturday, it would’ve joined 1999 as the earliest the track has opened.

Earlier in the week, Lincoln announced the partnership between Lincoln and FloRacing will continue through the 2025 racing season.

Midway through the 2020 season, FloRacing acquired Speed Shift TV, which held the streaming rights to the 3/8-mile Pigeon Hills oval.

FloRacing will showcase live racing for nearly all of the races at Lincoln in 2021, including the 18th annual Weldon Sterner Memorial, two Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek races, the Dirt Classic VIII and the inaugural Barry Skelly Memorial.

Fans can stream the action live from Lincoln with the FloSports PRO package for $150 per year. The subscription includes nearly all live broadcasts from FloSports, which includes FloRacing in addition to On-Demand content.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.