York County driver earns his first All Star sprint triumph in nearly a decade

STEVE HEISER

A York County driver is an All Star Circuit of Champions winner for the first time in nearly a decade.

Hanover's Logan Schuchart charged from the 13th-starting spot to earn the 410 sprint victory on Wednesday night at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida.

The World of Outlaws regular earned $6,000 for his first All-Star triumph since April 27, 2012, at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.

Schuchart outdueled 10-time Outlaws champion, Donny Schatz, driving by Schatz on the 23rd of 25 laps. Schatz held on to finish second, followed by Brad Sweet, David Gravel and full-time All Star Brent Marks. Schuchart finished second in the final 2020 Outlaws point standings. Sweet won that title, while Schatz was third.

"This car was just awesome,” Schuchart said on the All Star website. “... I just gotta thank everyone who makes this happen. It was a dream to drive and it’s really cool to get a win right out of the gate.”

Schuchart used the very bottom of turns one and two to battle by Schatz.

“There was definitely a lot of back and forth action with a lot of good guys,” Schuchart said. “I had to use some quick reaction time to make some things happen. I was just kinda waiting for the guys ahead of me to make a move so I could do the opposite.”

Tyler Courtney finished sixth on Wednesday, followed by Carson Macedo, Sheldon Haudenschild, Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich and Cory Eliason.

Hanover's Jacob Allen was 15th and Dillsburg's Anthony Macri was 16th.

