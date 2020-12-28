STEVE HEISER

The central Pennsylvania dirt-track season will start even earlier than originally scheduled.

Lincoln Speedway issued a news release Monday announcing that the Ice Breaker 30 410 sprint show will now be held on Saturday, Feb. 20 — weather permitting, of course. The winner of the race will earn $5,000.

The program has previously been set for Saturday, Feb. 27.

The Ice Breaker 30 is traditionally the central Pennsylvania dirt-track opener. Last year's Ice Breaker 30, blessed by good weather, welcomed an overflow crowd to the Pigeon Hills oval in Adams County. Danny Dietrich won the 2020 Ice Breaker 30.

Lincoln will host 14 different divisions during its 69th season, highlighted by 30 dates for the 410 sprints and 16 dates for the 358 sprints. The 358 sprints will hit the clay for the first time on March 20. Both sprint divisions will end their seasons on Oct. 16 at Lincoln’s “Night of Champions.” The points battle will again run until the final race of the season. Both sprint divisions will be featured in the inaugural Barry Skelly Memorial on Aug. 21. Skelly was a well-known figure in the local racing community who died in 2020.

The midgets will return to Lincoln twice in 2021 under the sanction of a revamped American Racing Drivers Club on June 5 and July 17.

As part of their tour in 2021, the super sportsmen will make two trips to Lincoln on May 8 and June 19.

The United States Auto Club East Coast sprints will make an appearance at Lincoln on June 5.

On July 3, Lincoln is hosting a “Party in the Pigeon Hills.” The day will be highlighted by the return of the Renegade Monster Trucks and will also include fireworks, live music, food trucks and kids activities.

Lincoln will also feature tractor and truck pulls again in 2021. New to the schedule for the upcoming season will be the Pennsylvania Karting Grand Nationals.

Many familiar programs: Along with the new additions to the schedule, many familiar dates will be back for 2021.

The 18th annual Weldon Sterner Memorial is slated for April 17 and will pay $6,900 to win.

The World of Outlaws return to take on the Pennsylvania Posse in the “Gettysburg Clash” on May 12.

Fallen Firefighters Night is slated for June 12.

Lincoln will host two Pennsylvania Speedweek shows, with the first on June 26 and the second on June 28.

The All-Star Circuit of Champions make two trips to the 3/8th-mile oval, with the first stop on Aug. 28 for the $7,300-to-win “Kramer Klash.” The All-Stars return on Sept. 18 for the $20,000-to-win “Dirt Classic VIII.”

The 410 sprints will race weekly for $4,000 to win, with a minimum of $400 to start the feature. There are eight dates on the 2021 schedule that offer more than the weekly purse to win.

In addition, there will be special shows featuring kids “big-wheel” racing, fireworks and several auto racing club nights.

Information for this story was provided by Lincoln Speedway.