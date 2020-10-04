Motivated Donny Schatz holds off former NASCAR star Kyle Larson to win National Open

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Donny Schatz won the Williams Grove National Open 410 sprint race on Saturday night.

Schatz earned $75,000 for the win. It was his sixth National Open triumph.

Former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson was second and Hanover's Logan Schuchart was third.

Donny Schatz raced to victory in the world’s richest 410 sprint race of the 2020 season at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday evening.

Schatz’s $75,000 win in the 40-lap Williams Grove National Open was his record-extending sixth in the race at the Cumberland County facility.

During his victory lap, he put his Carquest No. 15 into the wall in Turn 3, knocking the steering out of it. All in good fun, though.

“I was probably pretty excited,” Schatz said on the World of Outlaws website. “I was trying to wave at them guys in the infield in Turn 3. They told me that I suck before the race started, so I figured that I would remind them that before that race I was the only five-time National Open champion. Now it’s six. Thank you, guys, for the motivation in Turn 3. That’s just what I needed.”

Schatz started from the fourth position and watched as outside front row starter Logan Schuchart, of Hanover, outgunned pole-sitter David Gravel at the start. Gravel stayed close and was able to wrest the lead from Schuchart on the 13th lap.

Schatz, meanwhile was beginning his run to the front, and took the lead away from Gravel on the 22nd lap. He wasn’t yet home free. Former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson, who started seventh, made a late-race charge for the lead that saw him pull even with Schatz on the final turn.

Schatz held on to the top spot to win by .579 of a second over Larson. Schuchart, Gravel, who had won Friday's preliminary, and Sheldon Haudenschild completed the top five.

Daryn Pittman, Hanover’s Jacob Allen, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Brent Marks and Brad Sweet completed the top 10.

Local racer Lance Dewease earned the hard-charger award, coming from 23rd to 11th, and Freddie Rahmer clinched the Williams Grove point title with his 12th-place run.

Friday, Gravel led all 25 laps of the preliminary-night feature for the $10,000 win.

Gravel outgunned fellow front row starter Rahmer at the start and drove away to the win, while Rahmer and Larson waged a thrilling duel for second which ended in Larson’s favor at the finish. Rahmer had to settle for third, with Aaron Reutzel and Macri in the top five. New track record holder Shane Stewart was sixth, followed by Schatz, Dewease, James McFadden and Kerry Madsen in the top 10.

Drevicki tops USAC racers: The United States Auto Club East Coast wingless 360 sprints raced Friday at Georgetown, Delaware, with point leader Steve Drevicki picking up his fifth win of the season.

Drevicki’s win came over Alex Bright, with Kyle Spence, Briggs Danner and Nash Ely in the top five.

