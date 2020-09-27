DIRT-TRACK RACING: Dillsburg's Anthony Macri drives to biggest victory of racing career

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Anthony Macri won the Jimmy Nace Memorial National Open on Saturday night.

The Dillsburg driver earned $20,000 for the 410 sprint win at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Freddie Rahmer finished second in the Nace race for a third consecutive year.

Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri raced to the biggest win of his career Saturday night at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Macri led all 40 laps to collect $20,000 for winning the Jimmy Nace Memorial National Open at the Snyder County track.

Macri started from the pole position in the 410 sprint event and fended off challenges from first Brian Brown and then Freddie Rahmer to pick up the big win. Brown dropped from the race after a rules infraction during the mid-race fuel stop, and that allowed Rahmer to chase Macri to the finish. It marked the third year in a row that Rahmer finished second in the Nace race.

Dylan Cisney finished third, with Lance Dewease and Brock Zearfoss in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Danny Dietrich, hard-charger Brian Montieth, Brent Marks, Blane Heimbach and Logan Wagner.

Garrett Bard led all 20 laps to pick up his second 305 sprint win of the weekend. Bard’s win came over Derek Hauck, with Ken Duke Jr., Doug Dodson and Jaremi Hanson in the top five.

Rahmer holds off Macri at the Grove: On Friday at Williams Grove Speedway, it was Rahmer who held off Macri to score the $4,180 win in the Outlaw Tune-Up.

Rahmer started from the pole position after coming from third to win the dash. He led all 25 laps to score his third win of the season at the Cumberland County facility over Macri. Marks finished third, with New Freedom’s Robbie Kendall and Montieth in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were T.J. Stutts, Brown, Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Danny Dietrich and Kyle Reinhardt.

Derek Locke won the battle and the war in Friday’s 358 sprint feature at the Grove. Locke came from third to take the lead from Kevin Nouse on the sixth of 20 laps. He went on to score the win over Nouse, and in the process took the track point title over Nouse as well. Locke joins his father, Howie Locke, as a Grove 358 champ. Howie Locke won the title in 1992.

Brett Wanner finished third, with Steve Owings and York’s Alyson Dietz in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Chad Criswell, Dillsburg’s Chris Arnold, Steve Wilbur, Hanover’s Dylan Norris and Zach Newlin.

Hinkle victorious at Lincoln: Wyatt Hinkle won his first race of the season in the 358 sprint feature that was a part of the U.S. Legends Nationals at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County on Saturday.

York’s Jordan Strickler led the first 12 laps of the 20-lap event before turning the lead over to Tyler Ross, who would lead until mechanical problems sidelined his effort on the 17th lap. Hinkle took over the top spot and bested Strickler for the win. Strickler finished second, with Arnold, Owings and Jeff Paulson in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Foster, Todd Rittenhouse Jr., Cody Fletcher, Norris, and Mike Bittinger.

In the national championship events for the Legends cars, Jaiden Reyna came out on top of a heated three-car battle for the Young Lions win. The Young Lions class is limited to drivers 12-14 years of age. Reyna led laps 20 and 25-30 of the 30-lap event. Nikita Johnson, who led laps 1-11 and 16-18, finished second, while Daniel Adam, who led laps 12-15, 19 and 21-24, finished third. Tommie Quenzer and Payton Jones completed the top five.

In the Semi Pro class, Landon Lewis pulled out a .001 second win over teammate Billy Workman Jr., after Workman had led all but the last few feet of the event. Steven Partin, Stephen Wurtzer and Chris Transeau completed the top five.

In the Masters class, Joey Clanton won a hotly-contested battle with Travis Perry for the win. Perry led laps 1-6 and 26-28, while Clanton led 7-25 and 29-30 for the win. Perry finished second, followed by Scott Houdeshell, Joe Adam and Sean Dawson.

The Pro Class fell to Jeremy Ott, who took the lead from Jake Tretow on the 22nd of 30 laps. Tretow spun on the final turn, allowing Joe Ryan Osborne, Christopher Clanton, Craley’s Bill Diehl and Travis McClelland to pick up to five finishing spots.

Jorjie Sweger bested Stephen Wurtzer to win the rain-shortened nonwinners race for the Legends.

Friday, the 305 sprints joined the Legends night of qualifying. Bard won that 20- lap feature over Devin Adams, Duke, Justin Mills and Hauck.

Mitten victorious at BAPS: Russ Mitten drove to his second BAPS Motor Speedway super-sportsman win of the season Saturday evening at the northern York County track.

The win was Mitten’s third overall this year. Tony Jackson finished second, with Frankie Herr, Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger and Steve Fannasy in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Ondek, Jay Fannasy, Kenny Edkin, Dave Hollar and Luke Deatrick.

Travis Mease won the limited-late-model feature over Alan Sagi, Wayne Pfeil, Troy Miller and Shaun Miller.

The street-stock and extreme-stock features were rained out.

Schatz, Haudenschild, Gravel grab Outlaw wins: The World of Outlaws sprint cars had a three-race weekend starting on Thursday at Plymouth, Ohio.

That race went to Donny Schatz, with Brad Sweet, James McFadden, Hanover’s Jacob Allen and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Hanover’s Logan Schuchart was eighth.

Friday at Wayne County, Ohio, Sheldon Haudenschild pulled out a hometown win over Shane Stewart, Sweet, Schatz and Rico Abreu. Schuchart was 15th and Allen was 21st.

Saturday it was on to Lernerville in western Pennsylvania, where David Gravel picked up the win after Haudenschild suffered a flat tire while well out in front with two laps remaining. McFadden finished second followed by Daryn Pittman, Schuchart and Kerry Madsen. Allen was ninth.

Marks, Gravel grab All Star wins: The All Stars raced at Eldora, Ohio, on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

Local racer Marks won Tuesday’s $10,000 event over Madsen, Stewart, Schuchart, Carson Macedo and Allen.

Wednesday Gravel was the $50,000 winner over Kyle Larson, Haudenschild, Marks and Macedo. Schuchart was ninth and Allen was 11th.

