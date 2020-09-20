DIRT-TRACK RACING: Former NASCAR star Kyle Larson drives away with three central Pa. wins

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Kyle Larson won three 410 sprint races in central Pennsylvania last week.

He earned two wins at Lincoln Speedway and one at BAPS Motor Speedway.

Larson collected more than $30,000 for his three area victories.

Kyle Larson raced to his third central Pennsylvania 410 sprint win in four days in Saturday’s Dirt Classic at Lincoln Speedway.

It was Larson’s biggest win of the weekend, earning him $20,000.

The former NASCAR standout earned the right to start from the pole position at the Adams County track by winning both of his qualifying heat races — one from the front row and the other from the last row. He then led all 40 laps of the feature event, while numerous other drivers swapped positions behind him in the running order.

In the end, it was All Star point leader Aaron Reutzel who finished second, with Brent Marks getting third. Rico Abreu and Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 in the 53-car field were Brock Zearfoss, Cory Eliason, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Ian Madsen and Kerry Madsen.

Larson also won the Weldon Sterner Memorial on Wednesday at Lincoln, earning him $6,900. His three local wins earned him more than $30,000.

Larson leads the nation this year with 30 410 sprint wins. He has 39 victories overall.

Reutzel wins at Grove: In Friday’s Jack Gunn Memorial at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County, Reutzel padded his All Star point lead and became the only driver other than Larson to win a 410 sprint race in the area this weekend.

The win in that 30-lap race was worth $5,000.

It took the fourth-starting Reutzel until the 14th lap to unseat early leader Giovanni Scelzi from the top spot. Reutzel then went on to score the win over Scelzi, with Larson in third. Paul McMahan and Marks completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Macri, Danny Dietrich, Kerry Madsen, Freddie Rahmer and Dylan Cisney.

Jaremi Hanson led every lap to win the 20-lap 305 sprint feature at the Grove. Ken Duke Jr. finished second, with John Walp, Derek Hauck and Dave Brown completing the top five.

Larson wins Thursday at BAPS: Larson scored his first BAPS Motor Speedway win on Thursday in the 30-lap Kevin Gobrecht Memorial 410 sprint race.

That win at the northern York County facility earned Larson $5,100.

Larson started second and grabbed the lead at the start. Despite some late-race pressure from 10th-starting Danny Dietrich, Larson led all the way to score the win over Dietrich. Scelzi finished third, with Lucas Wolfe and Abreu in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Kyle Reinhardt, Tanner Thorson, Zearfoss, Tyler Ross and Brian Montieth.

Jimmy Combs won the classic car feature at BAPS on Thursday.

Saturday at BAPS, Chris Meleason claimed his first super-sportsman win of the season. Meleason took the lead from Devin Beidel on the second of 25 laps and went on to score the win over Beidel. Kenny Edkin, Frankie Herr and John Edkin completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger, Timmie Barrick, Jay Fannasy, Russ Mitten and Matt Ondek.

Daulton Bigler scored his third limited-late-model win of the season on Saturday at BAPS over Dover’s Chase Billet. Shaun Miller, Travis Mease and Sean Merkel completed the top five.

Jasen Geesaman won the street-stock feature over Eric Tripp, Dover’s Bud Witmer, Kyle Saylor and Ryan Smith.

Keith Bissinger topped Manchester’s Patrick McClane to win the extreme-stock feature.

Weaver sweeps at Hagerstown: Hagerstown Speedway returned to action Saturday evening for the first time since early July and Justin Weaver scored a clean sweep of the late-model-sportsman events, setting quick time, while also winning his heat and the feature.

Devin Hart and Donnie Farling followed Weaver at the finish. Jason Stoner topped the pure stocks and Codey Breedon was the hobby-stock winner.

Pittman, Schuchart lead Outlaws: Friday in Lawton Oklahoma, Daryn Pittman raced to his first World of Outlaws win of the season.

Pittman’s win in his home state came over Brad Sweet, David Gravel, Sheldon Haudenschild and Hanover’s Logan Schuchart. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 12th.

Saturday at the Devil’s Bowl in Texas, it was Schuchart who claimed his sixth Outlaw win of the season. Schuchart’s win came over Gravel, Haudenschild, Sweet and Allen.

