Kyle Larson earns another central Pa. win, taking Kevin Gobrecht Classic at BAPS

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Kyle Larson did it again on Thursday night.

The former NASCAR standout won his second central Pennsylvania 410 sprint race in two nights, capturing the 30-lap Select Collision Kevin Gobrecht Classic Presented by Drydene Oil at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Larson earned $5,100 for the victory, which came one night after winning the 33-lap Weldon Sterner Memorial 410 feature at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County to score a $6,900 payday.

Larson leads the nation with 29 410 sprint wins this year. He has 38 victories overall.

Gettysburg's Danny Dietrich was second, followed by Giovanni Scelzi, Mechanicsburg's Lucas Wolfe and Rico Abreu. The rest of the top 10 featured New Oxford's Kyle Reinhardt, Tanner Thorson, Jonestown's Brock Zearfoss, Tyler Ross and Brian Montieth.

The heats were won by Reinhardt, Larson and Anthony Fiore. James McFadden led qualifying in 15.206 seconds.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.