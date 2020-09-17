Former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson drives away with $6,900 Lincoln Speedway triumph

STAFF REPORT

Kyle Larson was shut out of victory lane at Lincoln Speedway earlier in the year when he made the trip to the Adams County track for Central Pennsylvania Sprint Car Speedweek.

Wednesday night, the former NASCAR standout was back on top of his short-track game when he wired the field in the 33-lap Weldon Sterner Memorial feature to score a $6,900 payday.

Larson’s win in the 410 sprint dirt event also earned him a guaranteed starting spot in Saturday’s Dirt Classic VII at the Pigeon Hills oval. That race will pay $20,000 to the winner.

It was Larson's 37th overall victory of the season and his 28th 410 sprint win, a national-best total.

Larson shared the front row with pole-sitter Rico Abreu. With invaders making up the front row, the Pennsylvania Posse was represented by Dillsburg's Anthony Macri and T.J. Stutts in the second row for the start of the main event.

When the green flag flew, Larson and Abreu were racing door to door, with Larson having the slight advantage at the flag stand. Larson held on to the lead, with Abreu in second, Stutts in third, Lance Dewease in fourth and Macri in fifth.

While Larson controlled the race from the start, there were several times in lapped traffic when his lead appeared in danger. Abreu and Dewease, however, swapped the second spot several times, allowing Larson to motor away to the win.

In the end, Larson took the checkered flag by .746 of a second ahead of Abreu. Dewease finished third and Aaron Reutzel crossed the line fourth. Macri held off Stutts for fifth.

Freddie Rahmer came from the 13th starting spot for seventh, with Kerry Madsen, 22nd starter Brent Marks and Giovanni Scelzi completing the top 10.

The heats went to Stutts, Dewease, Brian Montieth and Brian Brown. The consolation went to Ryan Smith. The overall quick time in time trials went to Reutzel in 13.436 seconds.