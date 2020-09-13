WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK ROUNDUP: Lance Dewease earns another Tuscarora 50 win, $53,000 prize

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Lance Dewease raced to the $53,000 victory in the 53rd annual Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday evening.

It was Dewease’s record seventh win in the race at the Juniata County track.

"My guys work really hard. This car was easy to drive tonight and that’s the key,” Dewease said in victory lane after the All Star-sanctioned 410 sprint triumph. “I’m just happy for all of the guys and all of our sponsors. It’s a whole-team effort. Everyone works so hard.”

Dewease started from the pole position and got the early lead over fellow front-row-starter Rico Abreu. Abreu stuck close and grabbed the lead away from Dewease in heavy lapped traffic on the 18th lap. Then it was Dewease’s turn to stick close. He challenged on several occasions, but didn’t regain the lead until Abreu suffered mechanical problems on the 38th lap.

Dewease went on to score the win over Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, with Dylan Cisney in third. Former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson charged fom the 22nd starting spot for fourth, with Cory Eliason rounding out the top five. Completing the top 10 were newly-crowned track champion Logan Wagner (his third consecutive title), Tyler Courtney, Spencer Bayston, Kerry Madsen and Freddie Rahmer.

The weekend started on Thursday evening when Eliason raced to the $6,000 victory in the All Star-sanctioned 30-lap race. The win was Eliason’s second at the Port this season. Kerry Madsen, Tony Stewart, Giovanni Scelzi, Courtney, Aaron Reutzel, Ian Madsen, Macri, Brent Marks and Dewease completed the top 10.

Friday, Dewease raced to the $6,000 All Star victory at the Port in the “Night Before the 50" event. Dewease was followed by Macri, Larson, Cisney, Abreu, Kerry Madsen, Eliason, Marks, Danny Dietrich and Ian Madsen.

Friday’s late-model feature at the Port went to Jeff Rine, with Trent Brenneman, Gary Stuhler, Ross Robinson and Dylan Yoder in the top five.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Herr takes Sportsman 100 at BAPS: Frankie Herr added yet another Sportsman 100 victory to his impressive career resume on Saturday evening at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Herr collected $4,000 plus lap money for his big win, which pushed his career super-sportsman win total to 92.

Herr led three different times during the event, taking the lead for good with the race’s sixth lead change on lap 81. Russ Mitten finished second, with Chris Meleason, Tony Jackson and John Edkin in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jay Fannasy, Kenny Edkin, Chase Gutshall, Mike Enders and Scott Grace.

Brian Walls won the street-stock feature over Ryan Smith, Jasen Geesaman, York’s Sam Rial and Eric Tripp.

Earlier in the evening, Walls’ daughter, Michelle, won a make-up event for the street stocks over Kyle Saylor, Greg Diehl, Smith and Dover’s Bud Witmer.

Bernheisel grabs $3,000 late-model victory at Lincoln: Bryan Bernheisel raced to the $3,000 victory in Lincoln Speedway's special super-late-model show on Saturday.

Bernheisel drew the second starting spot for the event at the Adams County track and led all 30 laps despite a late-race charge by Newberrytown’s Jason Covert, who came from the eighth starting spot to challenge for the lead. Shaun Jones finished third, with Dover’s Gene Knaub and the winner’s father, Jim Bernheisel, in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dylan Yoder (who came from the 15th starting spot), Nick Dickson, Jim Yoder (who started 20th), Gary Stuhler and Manchester’s Randy Christine Jr.

In the 358 sprint “Summer Series” 25-lap race, Brett Wanner won the battle and the war. Wanner started from the pole position and led all but the 23rd lap of the race. His win also clinched the five-race “Summer Series” title for the hearing-impaired driver.

Hanover’s Dylan Norris stalked Wanner the entire race and was able to gain the lead briefly on the 23rd lap, but had to settle for second place. Etters’ Jordan Givler finished third, with Chad Criswell and Steve Owings in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Doug Hammaker, Dillsburg’s Chris Arnold (up from the 23rd starting spot), Dave Brown and Zachary Cool.

Scott Schaeffer won the vintage-stock car event.

Holbrook leads way at Trailway: David Holbrook raced to his second win of the season in Trailway Speedway's 358 sprint feature Friday evening.

While Holbrook won the battle, it was second-place finisher Steve Owings who won the war at the Adams County facility. Owings edged Holbrook for the track title.

Completing the top 10 were Mike Bittinger, Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Tim McClelland, Steve Wilbur, Kyle Rohrbaugh, Cody Phillips, Cody Fletcher and Justin Foster.

Hanover drivers excel with Outlaws: They were far from home, but the sounds of the celebration probably reached all the way from the plains to Hanover on Friday evening.

The Hanover-based Shark Racing team scored a one-two finish in Friday’s World of Outlaws event at Dodge City, Kansas. For the first time in his career, Hanover’s Jacob Allen scored a 410 sprint win with the Outlaws. The win came over his nephew, Logan Schuchart. Donny Schatz, David Gravel and Brad Sweet completed the top five.

Saturday at Dodge City, Sheldon Haudenschild won the Outlaw event over Parker Price-Miller, Gravel, Sweet and Schuchart. Allen finished ninth.

Best is best in URC event: Andy Best won Friday’s United Racing Club 360 sprint feature at Gerogetown, Delaware.

Best’s win came over J.J. Grasso, Ryan Watt, Jason Shultz and Adam Carberry.

Drevicki victorious: Steve Drevicki raced to the East Coast United States Auto Club wingless 360 sprint win at Winchester, Virginia, on Saturday.

Drevicki’s win came over Carmen Perigo Jr., with Alex Bright, Kenny Miller III and Kyle Spence in the top five.

Mark Smith triumphs: Local racer Mark Smith was the 360 sprint winner at the I-30 Raceway Saturday in Little Rock, Arkansas.

