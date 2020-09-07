WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING: Dillsburg's Anthony Macri drives to Selinsgrove Speedway win

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Dillsburg's Anthony Macri claimed the win in Sunday's 410 sprint event at Selinsgrove Speedway.

The York County driver led every lap of the event, although he had several challengers at the Snyder County track.

In the end, Brock Zearfoss finished second, with Brian Brown in third. Brent Marks and Danny Dietrich completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Blane Heimbach, Freddie Rahmer, A.J. Flick, Brain Montieth and T.J. Stutts.

Jeff Rine claimed the late-model win over Max Blair, with Jared Miley, Gregg Satterlee and Jim Bernheisel in the top five.

OTHER DIRT-TRACK RACING

Larson takes Outlaws event: Former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson won Sunday's World of Outlaws 410 sprint event at Husets in South Dakota.

James McFadden, David Gravel, Giovanni Scelzi and Brad Sweet completed the top five.

Hanover drivers Logan Schuchart and Jacob Allen were ninth and 16th, respectively.

Saturday in Husets, Sheldon Haudenschild raced to the Outlaws victory over Carson Macedo, Daryn Pittman, Sweet and McFadden. Schuchart was seventh and Allen was 20th.

Dietrich wins twice at Lincoln: Danny Dietrich turned in an incredible performance Saturday, winning both ends of the twin 20s on Bob Leiby Memorial Night at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietrich’s efforts in the 410 sprint races were worth $5,750 at the Adams County track.

In the first event of the evening, Dietrich started 14th in the 24-car field and raced his way forward as outside front row starter Brett Michalski paced the field. Montieth got by Michalski for the lead on the 17th lap, but Dietrich was close behind. Dietrich took the top spot from Montieth on a 19th-lap restart and went on to score the victory. Montieth was second, followed by Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Dover’s Alan Krimes and Jim Siegel in the top five. Michalski held on for sixth, followed by Justin Peck, Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, York’s Glenndon Forythe and Billy Dietrich in the top 10.

With Dietrich drawing an eight inversion for the second feature, it placed Glatfelter on the pole and he appeared headed for his first win of the season, until Dietrich used a final-turn pass to steal the win. Peck finished third, with Siegel and Campbell in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Montieth, Krimes, Billy Dietrich, Hanover’s Tim Wagaman and Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody.

Jaiden Renya won the 20-lap legends feature event over Nikita Johnson, with Chris Transeau, Seth Kearchner and Travis McClelland in the top five.

Marks victorious at Port Royal: Marks raced to his second Port Royal Speedway win of the season in Saturday’s feature during the opening of the Juniata County Fair.

Marks’ win was worth $4,000.

Trailing Marks at the finish was Macri, with Lance Dewease, Mike Wagner and Justin Whittall in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jeff Halligan, Ryan Smith, Brown, Heimbach and Flick.

Mason Zeigler was the winner of the Butch Renninger Memorial for the late models, with Trevor Feathers, Satterlee, Michael Norris and Kyle Lee in the top five.

Jared Folkroad was the limited-late-model winner.

Rahmer triumphs at Williams Grove: Rahmer scored his second consecutive Williams Grove Speedway win on Friday evening.

Rahmer’s win in the Bob Stewart Tribute Race was worth $5,012 at the Cumberland County facility.

Rahmer started third and took the lead from race-long leader Macri on the 23rd lap of the 25-lap race. Marks also slipped by Macri in heavy lapped traffic to finish second, with Macri, Lucas Wolfe and Stutts in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Campbell, Brown, Danny Dietrich, Zearfoss and Halligan.

In the 20-lap 358 sprint feature, Zach Newlin raced to the victory. It was the first in that class for the former 305 sprint champion, who is a rookie with the 358 sprints this season. Point leader Derek Locke finished second, with Matt Findley, who led the first eight laps, crossing third. Dillsburg’s Chris Arnold and Hanover’s Dylan Norris completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Steve Owings, Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Justin Foster, Ashley Cappetta and Kevin Nouse.

Herr races to BAPS victory: Frankie Herr raced to victory in the super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway Saturday evening in northern York County.

Herr’s fourth BAPS win of the season also marked his 91st career super-sportsman win. Russ Mitten finished second, with Tony Jackson, Matt Ondek and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jay Fannasy, Kenny Edkin, Chase Gutshall, Luke Deatrick and Brogue’s Tyler Wolford.

Alan Sagi pulled out a last-lap victory in the limited-late-model feature, besting race-long leader Wayne Pfeil. Ben Whitaker, Joe Lusk and Shaun Miller completed the top five.

Brian Walls bested Jasen Geesaman for the street-stock win, with Eric Tripp, Kyle Sizemore and Greg Diehl in the top five.

Dover’s Austin Hogue won the extreme-stock feature over Strinestown’s Travis Horan.

Brian leads way at Trailway: Billy Brian Jr. won the wingless super-sportsman feature at Trailway Speedway on Friday.

Brian was followed across the line at the Adams County facility by Joey Biasi, Cliff Brian Jr., Rohan Beasley and Gene Eppley.

Shaffer, Abreu top All Stars: The All Stars held a two-day show at Attica, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday.

Friday’s show saw Tim Shaffer pick off the $5,000 win over Shane Stewart, Cale Thomas, Cale Conley and Paul McMahan.

Saturday, Rico Abreu was the $10,000 winner over Aaron Reutzel, Cap Henry, Ian Madsen and Trey Jacobs.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.