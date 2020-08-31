DIRT-TRACK RACING: Aaron Reutzel, Steve Owings, Brad Sweet earn Sunday sprint victories

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

All Star sprint point leader Aaron Reutzel outgunned Pennsylvania sprint point leader Danny Dietrich to win Sunday's All Star 410 race at the Bedford (County) Fairgrounds in western Pennsylvania.

Reutzel's win was worth $5,000.

Dietrich had to settle for second, with Paul McMahan, Brent Marks and Cory Eliason in the top five.

Rounding out the top 10 were James McFadden, Dillsburg's Anthony Macri, Brock Zearfoss, former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart and Kyle Reinhardt.

The Bedford show was just part of a busy Sunday night of dirt-track action.

At Trailway Speedway in Adams County, Steve Owings claimed his third Trailway 358 sprint win of the season in Sunday's make-up event from Friday's rainout.

Following Owings to the line were Tim McClelland, Cody Fletcher, Doug Hammaker and York's Jeff Rohrbaugh in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Cody Phillips, Joe Trone Jr., Steve Wilbur, York's Kyle Rohrbaugh and Nat Tuckey.

In the World of Outlaws 410 sprint event at I80 Speedway in Greenwood, Nebraska, Brad Sweet took the Sunday victory.

Carson Mecedo finished second, with Hanover's Logan Schuchart, Sheldon Haudenschild and David Gravel in the top five. Hanover's Jacob Allen was sixth.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.