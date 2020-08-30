DIRT-TRACK RACING: Spencer Bayston, Kyle Larson, Lance Dewease earn central Pa. wins

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Spencer Bayston earned an All Star victory at Lincoln Speedway on Saturday.

Kyle Larson captured a late-model triumph at Port Royal Speedway on Saturday.

Also on Saturday, Lance Dewease was a 410 sprint winner at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Spencer Bayston raced to his first career Lincoln Speedway win in Saturday's 35-lap Kramer Klash for the All Star Circuit of Champions 410 sprint cars.

Bayston, driving the Swindell Speedlabs car, collected $7,300 for his flag-to-flag victory at the Adams County track.

Bayston started from the pole position. One by one, his closest challengers met with misfortune.

A top-five skirmish among James McFadden, Dover's Chad Trout and Freddie Rahmer sent McFadden to the rear, while Trout and Rahmer continued.

Later, Danny Dietrich appeared to have a pass made for the lead when he nipped a lapped car and did a 360-degree spin. He, also, had to go to the rear.

Later, Rahmer and Brent Marks tangled while battling in the top five, with both leaving the race with flat tires.

In the end, Bayston scored the win over All Star point leader Aaron Reutzel, with Brian Montieth in third. Hanover's Tim Wagaman II and hard-charger Cory Eliason completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were a rebounding Dietrich, Trout, former NASCAR champion Tony Stewart, Brandon Rahmer and Hanover's Troy Wagaman Jr.

Jeremy Ott won the legends feature over Craley's Bill Diehl, Travis McClelland, Etters' Alex Schmeidel and Seth Kearchner.

Friday's Jack Gunn Memorial Twin 20s program for the All Stars was rained out at Williams Grove Speedway in Cumberland County.

Thursday at Grandview Speedway in Berks County, Dietrich picked up the All Star win and $5,000.

Dietrich and leader Reutzel made contact on the final lap, with Dietrich going on for the win over NASCAR standout Christopher Bell, who was in the Swindell Speedlab machine that night. Reutzel spun and had to report to the rear for the restart.

Freddie Rahmer, McFadden and Paul McMahan completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Marks, Josh Baughman, Dillsburg's Anthony Macri, Zeb Wise and Stewart.

Craig Von Dohran was the modified winner.

Larson earns win in a late model at Port Royal: The three-day Lucas Oil late-model event at Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County was cut to two days, with Saturday's $15,000-to-win final adding another feather in the cap of former NASCAR standout Kyle Larson.

Larson's first attempt at dirt late-model racing saw him fifth on Thursday before trouncing the field on Saturday. Larson's Saturday win came over Brandon Sheppard, with Gregg Satterlee, Chris Ferguson and Tim McCreadie in the top five. York's Rick Eckert was 10th.

McCreadie won on Thursday, with Kyle Strickler, Jimmy Owens, Ferguson and Larson in the top five.

Thursday's twins for the limited-late models went to Andrew Yoder and Dillon Stake, while Saturday's Mid-Atlantic modified event was won by Ron Ayers.

Friday's scheduled action at Port Royal was rained out.

Dewease triumphs at Selinsgrove: Lance Dewease drove to the $5,000 victory in Saturday's Jack Gunn Memorial 410 sprint event at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County.

Dewease's win came over Macri, with Dylan Cisney, Brock Zearfoss and Jeff Halligan in the top five. Rounding out the first 10 were T.J. Stutts, Lucas Wolfe, Mark Smith, Justin Whittall and Kyle Reinhardt.

Rain: In addition to Williams Grove and Port Royal, Friday racing was rained out at Trailway Speedway in Adams County and Clinton County Speedway.

Trailway plans to race Sunday evening. BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County cited too much saturation in the track for it Saturday postponement.

Haudenschild tops Outlaws: Sheldon Haudenschild bested Brad Sweet to win Saturday's World of Outlaws feature at the US36 Speedway in Osborn, Missouri.

Hanover's Logan Schuchart was third, followed by David Gravel and Donny Schatz. Hanover's Jacob Allen was 13th.

