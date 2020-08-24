Tyler Ross earns breakthrough 410 sprint triumph at BAPS Motor Speedway, $4,000 payday

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Tyler Ross drove to the $4,000 victory Sunday evening in the 30-lap 410 sprint feature at BAPS Motor Speedway.

It was Ross’ first 410 sprint win at the northern York County track and the second overall 410 sprint victory in his career.

Ross, who only races occasionally with the 410 sprints while running more regularly with the 358 sprints, started from the pole position and led all 30 laps.

That doesn't mean it was an easy win. Ross had to fend off several challengers over the distance and was passed once by second-place finisher Danny Dietrich. Ross, however, was able to drop right back under Dietrich to regain the lead.

Brock Zearfoss finished third, with Kyle Reinhardt and York’s Chase Dietz in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri, Shiloh’s Landon Myers, Doug Hammaker, Lucas Wolfe and Derek Locke.

Locke won the B-main, while Zearfoss, Kyle Moody and Dietrich won the heats.

Joe Osborne took the legends feature, followed by Seth Kearchner, Travis Perry, Travis McClelland and Zac Smith.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.