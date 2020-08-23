DIRT-TRACK RACING: Danny Dietrich continues dominant run at Lincoln Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

Danny Dietrich is on a serious roll at Lincoln Speedway these days.

Dietrich raced to his third consecutive 410 sprint win at Lincoln on Saturday evening. His 51st career victory at the Adams County track was worth $4,000.

The Gettysburg driver started the 30-lap contest from the ninth position and became the third different leader of the race when he took command from Lewisberry’s Jordan Givler on the 11th lap. Dietrich led the rest of the way to score the win over Dover’s Chad Trout, with Freddie Rahmer moved up from 12th for third.

Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell and York’s Chase Dietz completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Spring Grove’s Tim Glatfelter, Shiloh’s Landon Myers, Givler, Jim Siegel and Hanover’s Troy Wagaman Jr.

In a make-up 20 lap race for the 358 sprints, Tyler Ross raced to his second win of the season. Ross took the lead from Steve Owings on the 13th lap.

Owings finished second, with Brett Wanner in third. Early race leader Alyson Dietz, from York, finished fourth, with York’s Brett Strickler completing the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Foster, Zane Rudisill, Red Lion’s Zach Allman, Ashley Cappetta and York’s Jordan Strickler.

In the regularly-scheduled 358 event, Dillsburg’s Chris Arnold scored his first win of the season. Arnold, took the lead from pole-sitter Jon Stewart on the seventh of 20 laps. Owings again finished second, with Dietz, Cody Fletcher and Foster in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Wyatt Hinkle, Todd Rittenhouse Jr., Cappetta, Zachary Cool and Wellsville’s Chris Frank.

Michael Altobelli Jr. led all 20 laps of the mid-Atlantic modified feature to best a different Chris Arnold for the win. Ray Kable Jr., Brad Kling and Justin Cullum completed the top five.

Macri, Wagner, Heimbach earn 410 wins at Port Royal: Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County reeled off three 410 sprint features on its Saturday slate — the make-up of the $10,000-to-win Dream Race, a make-up from last week and the regularly-scheduled program.

The Dream Race went to Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri. His sixth Port Royal win of the season came over defending track champion Logan Wagner, with Lance Dewease, Brent Marks and Brock Zearfoss in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were T.J. Stutts, Jeff Halligan, Blane Heimbach, Ryan Taylor and Dylan Cisney.

The make-up of last week’s feature fell to Logan Wagner for his first win of the season. Cisney finished second, with the winner’s father, Mike Wagner, in third. Lucas Wolfe and Heimbach completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Taylor, Marks, Halligan, Paulie Colagiovanni and Stutts.

In the regularly-scheduled event at the Port, it was Heimbach picking up his first win of the season over Logan Wagner, with Taylor, Cisney and Wolfe in the top five. Completing the top 10 were Macri, Dewease, Tyler Reeser, Marks and Mike Wagner.

The United States Auto Club wingless 360 sprints were also a part of the Port program, with Alex Bright taking the win over Steve Drevicki, Davie Franek, Billy Vaninwegen and Chris Allen Jr. The USAC 360s were rained out Friday at Bedford.

In the 305 sprint feature, it was Nick Sweigart taking the win over Garrett Bard, with York Haven’s Dave Grube, Doug Dodson and Dominic Melair in the top five.

Rahmer victorious at Grove: Freddie Rahmer raced to his first Williams Grove Speedway win of the season on Friday.

Rahmer’s $4,080 win in the 25-lap 410 feature at the Cumberland County facility came over Dietrich. Originally, Rahmer was set to start 13th, but by avoiding a major crash at the start, Rahmer restarted eighth and became the third leader of the race when he got by Dietz on the 15th lap. Dietrich pitted to replace a damaged top wing after the first-lap crash and came from the back for second, with Dietz, Jason Sowald and Steve Buckwalter in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Stutts, Kyle Reinhardt, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody, Wolfe and Hellam’s Adrian Shaffer.

The $10,000 World of Outlaws late-model winner at the Grove was the series point leader, Brandon Sheppard, who led all 40 laps to top Gregg Satterlee. York’s Rick Eckert, who came from deep in the pack, took third, followed by Mason Zeigler and Dover’s Gene Knaub. Rounding out the top 10 were Ashton Winger, Darrell Lanigan, Chase Junghans, Dan Stone and Jeff Rine.

Sheppard triumphs at Lincoln: Sheppard also led every lap at Lincoln on Thursday for the $12,000 win.

This time Eckert came from midpack to challenge at the end, but settled for second. Ricky Weiss, Cade Dillanrd and Junghans completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Winger, Trevor Feathers, Lanigan, Ross Robinson and Stone.

Edkin shines again at BAPS: Kenny Edkin raced to his seventh win of the season in Saturday’s super-sportsman feature at BAPS Motor Speedway in northern York County.

Edkin scored the win over his brother, John Edkin, with Luke Deatrick in third. Mike Enders and Steve Fannasy completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jay Fannasy, Russ Mitten, Timmie Barrick, Matt Ondek and Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger.

Troy Miller won the 50-lap championship event for the limited-late models, besting Dover’s Chase Billet. Shaun Miller finished third, with Joe Lusk and Daulton Bigler in the top five.

Brian Walls won the street-stock feature over Jasen Geesaman, Ryan Smith, Eric Tripp and Greg Diehl. Patrick McClane was the extreme stock winner.

Owings leads way at Trailway: Steve Owings was the 358 sprint winner at Trailway Speedway in Adams County on Friday.

Owings’ win came with a last-lap pass of Dyaln Norris, with David Holbrook, Nat Tuckey and York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Tim McClelland, Mike Bittinger, Joe Trone Jr., Cody Fletcher and Steve Wilbur.

Larson triumphs again with Outlaws: Kyle Larson continued his sprint dominance over the weekend, winning twice with the World of Outlaws in North Dakota.

Although he had never raced in the state before and had never seen either speedway, Larson won Friday at River Cities and Saturday at Red River Valley.

Friday, Larson won with a last-lap pass of the Outlaw point leader, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart. Donny Schatz, David Gravel and Brad Sweet completed the top five. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was12th.

Saturday, Larson won over Sweet, Sheldon Haudenschild, Kerry Madsen and James McFadden. Schuchart was 10th and Allen was 11th.

Eliason, Reutzel top All Stars: Friday in Wilmot, Wisconsin, Cory Eliason won the All Star sprint feature over Ian Madsen, Hunter Schurenberg, Zeb Wise and local racer Gerard McIntyre Jr.

Saturday at Plymouth, Indiana, it was Aaron Reutzel the winner over Tony Stewart, Schurenberg, Justin Peck and Shane Stewart.

Reach Bryan Householder at sports@yorkdispatch.com.