DIRT-TRACK RACING: York's Rick Eckert earns $3,000 victory at Selinsgrove Speedway

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

717-505-5403/@ydsports

York's Rick Eckert won the Ultimate Northeast Super Late Model Show Down On Sand Hill at Selinsgrove Speedway on Saturday night, scoring $3,000 for his second win of the season at the track.

Gregg Satterlee finished second in the 30-lap feature at the Snyder County facility, followed by ninth-starter Jeff Rine, Bryan Bernheisel and Jim Yoder. Rounding out the top 10 were Matt Cosner, Dan Stone, Jim Bernheisel, Dave Brouse Jr. and Brett Schadel.

Eckert started sixth and passed Satterlee for the lead just before the midpoint of the race. Eckert won by 1.421 seconds over Satterlee.

Heats went to Schadel, Bryan Bernheisel and Eckert, with Kirk Baker taking the consolation race. Hayes Mattern set fast time over the field with a lap of 19.1493 seconds.

Garrett Bard took the win in the 20-lap 305 sprint main, getting by Kyle Keen for the win, with Ken Duke Jr., John Scarborough and Kassidy Kreitz in the top five.

Will Brunson took the win in the 12-lap roadrunner main to close the night.

Marks victorious at Williams Grove: Brent Marks raced to victory in the 25-lap 410 sprint feature at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday evening.

Marks’ first Grove win of the season was worth $4,080.

Marks started fourth at the Cumberland County track and dogged pole-sitter Brian Montieth through lapped traffic for much of the race before taking command on the 21st lap.

Montieth finished second, with Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, Freddie Rahmer and Dover’s Chad Trout in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Jeff Halligan, Zeb Wise, Lucas Wolfe, Lewisberry’s Kyle Moody and Kyle Reinhardt.

In the 20-lap feature for the 358 sprints, Derek Locke drove to his second Williams Grove win in a row. Locke grabbed the lead from Cody Fletcher on the second lap and had to fend off Doug Hammaker for the win. Kevin Nouse, Fletcher and Zach Newlin completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Hanover’s Dylan Norris, Matt Findley, Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Scott Fisher and Chad Criswell.

Point leader Steve Drevicki won the 25-lap feature for the United States Auto Club wingless 360 sprint cars. Drevicki came from mid-pack to take the lead from Bill Unglart on the 15th lap and then had to fend off Alex Bright for the win. Billy Vaninweggin, Joey Biasi and Carmen Perigo Jr. completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Unglart, Kyle Spence, Bruce Buckwalter Jr., Chris Allen and John Stehman.

Lewisberry driver wins at Trailway: Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger won the super-sportsman race at Trailway Speedway in Adams County on Friday evening.

Dellinger’s win at the Adams County track came over Kenny Edkin, with Frankie Herr, John Edkin and Matt Ondek in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Nate Young, Troy Rhome, Mike Enders, Jay Fannasy and Daniel John.

Larson earns $50,000 win at Knoxville: Kyle Larson won the Capitani Classic that replaced this year’s Knoxville Nationals out in Iowa.

Larson collected $50,000 for his 30-lap, flag-to-flag victory. David Gravel, Hanover’s Logan Schuchart, Carson Macedo and Spencer Bayston completed the top five.

Danny Dietrich finished 15th, Brock Zearfoss was 19th and Hanover’s Jacob Allen was 20th.

Larson also won Thursday preliminary event over Schuchart, Aaron Reutzel, Macedo and Gravel. Allen was 12th.

In Friday’s preliminary event, Gravel was the winner over Larson, Brad Sweet, Rico Abreu and Shane Golobic. Schuchart was ninth, Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri was 15th, Allen was 19th and Zearfoss was 20th.

Flick, Sodeman win in western Pennsylvania: In western Pennsylvania racing action, A.J. Flick won Friday’s 410 sprint feature at Lernerville, and Jack Sodeman Jr. was the Saturday 410 sprint winner at Mercer.

Rain plagues Saturday action: Rain played havoc with the local Saturday racing slate.

A persistent rain began to fall at Lincoln Speedway in Adams County just as pre-race warm-ups were starting and never left the area. Lincoln will move Saturday’s show to this coming weekend.

At Port Royal Speedway in Juniata County, for the second time in three weeks, rain hit the speedway just before the feature events were to start.

The United Racing Club 360 sprints were also rained out at Delaware International Speedway.

