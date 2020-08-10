Illinois driver races away with $8,100 victory in USAC Silver Crown race at Selinsgrove

STEVE HEISER

Shane Cottle won a United States Auto Club Silver Crown race at Selinsgrove Speedway on Sunday.

It was Cottle's first USAC Silver Crown win in nearly 13 years.

Cottle earned $8,100 for his win in the Bill Holland Classic.

The drive from Illinois to Pennsylvania paid off handsomely for veteran driver Shane Cottle on Sunday night.

Cottle, from Kansas, Illinois, scored the win in Sunday night’s 74-lap Bill Holland Classic for the United States Auto Club Silver Crown Sprint Cars at Selinsgrove Speedway in Snyder County.

It was Cottle's first USAC Silver Crown victory in nearly 13 years. Cottle became the newest record holder of the longest duration between USAC Silver Crown victories. It had been 12 years, 11 months and 8 days since he raced to victory at the Du Quoin (Illinois) State Fairgrounds in 2007. The record before Sunday night was the nearly 10-year span between Ron Shuman's wins in 1982 and 1992.

Cottle grabbed the win with a pass at the start/finish line as the white flag waved, earning him $8,100. Cottle stormed back after he changed a left rear tire on lap 30 of the race and restarted at the rear of the field.

Sunday's race marked the first time the USAC Silver Crown season opener was held in the month of August since 1979. Sunday's race was also the debut for the USAC Silver Crown cars at Selinsgrove, which had previously hosted just a single USAC-sanctioned race in its history — a 1971 National Sprint Car event won by Mitch Smith.

The USAC Silver Crown series has now visited Pennsylvania on 15 occasions with 15 different winners taking the checkered flag since 1971.

The event was named in honor of the man who won first-ever racing event at Selinsgrove on July 20, 1946. Holland also won the 1949 Indianapolis 500 and is a National Sprint Car Hall of Fame inductee.

Cottle won Sunday's event by .774 seconds. C.J. Leary took second, followed by Kyle Robbins, Bryan Gossel and Carmen Perigo Jr. Sixth through 10th went to Kyle Cummins, Brady Bacon, Shane Cockrum, Matt Goodnight and Logan Seavey.

Leary set fast time over the field with a lap of 21.676 seconds.

Bacon, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, took the win in the 20-lap USAC East 360 sprint feature after leader Robert Ballou of Rocklin, California, turned into the outside first-turn fence before flipping on lap 14. Bacon won by .381 of a second.

Steven Drevicki was second, while Mark Smith was third, followed by Kevin Thomas Jr. and Alex Bright. Heats went to Drevicki, Ballou and Perigo.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Information for this story was provided by Selinsgrove Speedway and the United States Auto Club.