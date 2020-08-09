DIRT-TRACK RACING: Danny Dietrich triumphs at Lincoln for fourth consecutive sprint win

BRYAN HOUSEHOLDER

Danny Dietrich is on a serious roll.

The Gettysburg driver raced to his fourth straight victory in Saturday evening's 410 sprint feature at Lincoln Speedway.

Dietrich’s 50th career win at the Adams County track was worth $4,000.

Dietrich started seventh in the Hank Gentzler Memorial Manufacturers' Appreciation Race and worked his way steadily forward. Gerard McIntyre Jr. led from the front row for the first five laps before third-starter Freddie Rahmer took over the top spot.

Rahmer held the lead until he and Dietrich bumped on the 25th lap. Both drivers continued on, with Dietrich now in the lead. He led the rest of the way in the 30-lap race to score the win over Rahmer.

Hanover’s Tim Wagaman II finished third, with McIntyre and York’s Chase Dietz in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Fawn Grove’s Matt Campbell, subbing for vacationing Brian Montieth, York’s Adam Wilt, Billy Dietrich, Dover’s Chad Trout and Brandon Rahmer.

York’s Brett Strickler raced to his first career 358 sprint win. Strickler started second and led all 20 laps despite constant pressure from second-place finisher Doug Hammaker and third-place man Kody Hartlaub. York’s Jeff Rohrbaugh and Dillsburg’s Chris Arnold completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Red Lion’s Zach Allman, Cody Fletcher, Wellsville’s Chris Frank, Brett Wanner and Chad Criswell.

Jeff Poulson won the vintage stock-car feature.

OTHER WEEKEND DIRT-TRACK RACING

Marks gets 2020 breakthrough win at Port Royal: Brent Marks raced to his first win of the season in Port Royal Speedway’s 25-lap 410 sprint feature Saturday evening.

Marks’ $3,600 win at the Juniata County facility marked his first of the season after numerous second-place finishes.

Marks scored the win over defending track champion Logan Wagner, with Jared Esh getting third. Kyle Reinhardt and Ryan Taylor completed the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Friday night Lernerville winner A.J. Flick, Dylan Cisney, T.J. Stutts, Nicole Bower and Mike Wagner.

Gregg Satterlee claimed his fourth Port late-model win of the season over Roy Deese Jr., with Jeff Rine, Donald Lingo Jr. and Kyle Lee in the top five.

Garrett Bard was the 305 sprint winner over Justin Clark, Ken Duke Jr., Nick Sweigart and Dominic Mellair.

Herr triumphs at BAPS: Frankie Herr raced to his third BAPS Motor Speedway super-sportsman win of the season Saturday.

Herr's win moved him back ahead of Kenny Edkin in the tight battle for the all-time win lead at the northern York County speedway. Herr has 23 to Edkin’s 22.

Herr took the lead from Lewisberry’s Scott Dellinger on the 23rd of 25 laps. Dellinger finished second, with Matt Ondek, Chase Gutshall and Edkin in the top five. Rounding out the top 10 were Timmie Barrick, Jay Fannasy, Chris Meleason, John Edkin and Mike Enders.

Strinestown’s Tommy Slanker raced to the limited-late-model win over Troy Miller, early leader Ben Whitaker, Joe Lusk and Dover’s Charles Potts.

North Carolina’s Billy Workman Jr. won the legends feature over Zac Smith, Seth Kearchner, Aaron Updegraff and Joe Ryan Osborne.

Greg Diehl topped Brian Walls, Jasen Geesaman, Kyle Sizemore and Stan Wanner to win the street-stock feature, and Manchester’s Patrick McClane was the extreme stock winner over York’s Sam Rial.

Larson takes Outlaws victory: Kyle Larson claimed the Ironman 55 World of Outlaws race at Pevely, Missouri on Saturday.

Larson’s win came over Friday Pevely winner Sheldon Haudenschild, with Shane Stewart, Rico Abreu and Conny Schatz in the top five. Hanover’s Jacob Allen was sixth and his nephew, Logan Schuchart, was eighth.

Following Haudenschild Friday were Brad Sweet, Abreu, Schatz and Schuchart. Allen was 13th. Larson finished sixth in that one.

Grove, Trailway rained out: Friday racing was rained out at Williams Grove and Trailway speedways.

